Canning (back) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Canning was already ruled out for Opening Day after he sustained a setback in his recovery from a back injury a few weeks ago, and he'll now be unavailable for the first two months of the season. The 25-year-old was expected to compete for the No. 6 spot in the Angels' starting rotation, but he'll now need to build up in the minors once healthy. Reid Detmers and Jaime Barria are now the likely candidates to fill out the rotation.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO