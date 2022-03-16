Tigers' Ty Madden: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Marte (lower leg), the Mariners' No. 2 prospect, will see regular playing time during Cactus League games per manager Scott Servais, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Marte finished 2021, his first professional season, at High-A Everett, slashing .290/.333/.419 over a brief eight-game sample after a productive 99-game tenure at Low-A Modesto. The 20-year-old shortstop is a significant part of the organization's long-term plans, so even though Seattle would reportedly like to add one more impact pitcher, it would be highly hesitant to part with Marte, who's primed to gain some valuable seasoning against big-league arms in spring training.
