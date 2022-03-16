ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Ty Madden: Reassigned to minor-league camp

 2 days ago

Madden was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic...

MLive.com

Tigers bringing back pitcher who helped save their rotation in 2021

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Wily Peralta provided an unexpected boost to the Detroit Tigers’ pitching staff in 2021. Now he’ll see if he can find the same magic in 2022. The Tigers have signed Peralta to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. The Free Press first reported the signing, which has not yet been confirmed by the team.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
MLB

Cardinals name their 2021 Minor League Players, Pitcher of the Year

JUPITER, Fla. -- Matthew Liberatore has never been one to lack confidence in anything that he’s done on the mound, so the 6-foot-4 lefty didn’t need a lofty ranking from MLB Pipeline to remind him that he is on a collision course with greatness at the Major League level.
MLB
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Detroit Tigers catcher inks minor-league deal with Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner to a minor-league contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The deal also includes an invitation to join the organization’s major league spring training camp. The 29-year-old free agent was a third-round pick by the Tigers in 2014...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: To see regular Cactus League action

Marte (lower leg), the Mariners' No. 2 prospect, will see regular playing time during Cactus League games per manager Scott Servais, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Marte finished 2021, his first professional season, at High-A Everett, slashing .290/.333/.419 over a brief eight-game sample after a productive 99-game tenure at Low-A Modesto. The 20-year-old shortstop is a significant part of the organization's long-term plans, so even though Seattle would reportedly like to add one more impact pitcher, it would be highly hesitant to part with Marte, who's primed to gain some valuable seasoning against big-league arms in spring training.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release Spring Training pitching rotation

The Detroit Tigers are playing baseball and they will begin their 2022 Spring Training schedule on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. On Thursday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed his pitching rotation for the spring and as you can see, newly signed free agent Eduardo Rodriguez will start the Tigers’ first game of the spring.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Tigers pitcher signs minor league deal with Boston Red Sox

Former Detroit Tigers left-hander Derek Holland will join the Boston Red Sox as a non-roster invitee, according to a masslive.com report. Holland, a 13-year veteran, had a 5.07 earned run average for the Tigers in 2021 after signing a minor-league deal with Detroit. The 35-year-old left-hander was placed on the disabled list twice during the season, missing a total of 28 days with a left shoulder strain and left shoulder inflammation.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Tigers’ left-hander signs to join San Diego Padres bullpen

Former Detroit Tigers’ left-handers are popping up on other rosters at a dizzying pace. The San Diego Padres announced Friday that they signed Ian Krol to a minor-league contract, the third former left-handed Tigers pitcher to sign in the past two days, joining Matt Boyd (San Francisco Giants) and Derek Holland (Boston Red Sox).
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Doubles in spring debut

Torkelson went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. Torkelson started at first base, which is where he's worked extensively so far in camp. The 22-year-old top prospect has a very real chance to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster. If that happens, Torkelson will likely be the primary first baseman, with Miguel Cabrera serving as the DH and Jonathan Schoop handling the keystone.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Focused on RF and 1B

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday that Smith will primarily play in right field and at first base in 2022, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Smith was moved around last season out of need, adding left field (15 games) and center field (38 games) to his repertoire. However, in a post-season autopsy of 2021, the club noticed considerable defensive lapses, which led to the conclusion that he should stick to one side of the field.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Trevor Story reportedly choosing among four teams

Free-agent shortstop Trevor Story is mulling opportunities with four teams and expects to make a decision relatively soon, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Both the Giants and Red Sox are in the mix for Story, per Heyman, who notes that the longtime Rockies shortstop is now open to a “short-term” position change, if necessary. That’s a departure from earlier in the winter, when his strong preference was to remain at shortstop. Heyman adds that Story is prioritizing signing with a win-now team.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Delino DeShields: Signs MiLB deal with Miami

DeShields signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday. DeShields became a free agent in October after being designated for assignment by the Reds and refusing an outright assignment to the minors. He appeared in 25 big-league games in 2021 and hit .255/.375/.426 in 58 plate appearances. The 29-year-old will compete with fellow non-roster invitee Roman Quinn for a spot on Miami's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder.
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers sign LHP Tyler Anderson, trade OF Raley to Tampa Bay

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson to a one-year contract. Los Angeles also acquired minor league pitcher Tanner Dodson from Tampa Bay in a trade for outfielder Luke Raley on Friday. The 32-year-old Anderson split last season between Pittsburgh and Seattle,...
MLB

