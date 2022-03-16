Rockies' Yoan Aybar: Hasn't yet reported to camp

Iglesias (personal) arrived at the Angels' big-league camp Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Iglesias wasn't able to report to camp immediately after the lockout ended while he tended to a family matter, but his arrival Wednesday gives him plenty of time to continue his buildup program in advance of Opening Day. After re-upping with the Angels this offseason on a four-year, $58 million deal, Iglesias looks to be one of the closers with the very high job security, He completed his first season in Anaheim with a 2.57 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 103:12 K:BB in 70 innings while scooping up seven wins and going 34-for-39 in save opportunities.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO