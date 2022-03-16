ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies' Yoan Aybar: Hasn't yet reported to camp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Aybar hasn't yet reported to spring training due to...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eric Hosmer’s reaction to Padres’ Luke Voit trade

The San Diego Padres just acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees. The Padres already have a first baseman in place in Eric Hosmer, which will only spark more trade rumors involving the veteran. However, new Padres manager Bob Melvin says Voit will primarily be the designated...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
Yardbarker

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182 million deal

Kris Bryant has found a new home, one that will likely treat him — and his bat — well. Bryant has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Rockies, as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly worth $182 million and contains a full no-trade clause.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Yoan Lopez: Claimed by Marlins

Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Lopez finds himself on his third organization of the offseason, as he began it with Atlanta before being waived and claimed by the Phillies in November, only to be designated for assignment again this week. The 29-year-old owns a 6.19 ERA in 32 major-league innings over the last two years, so it would hardly be a surprise if he doesn't last long in Miami, either.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swings in cage

Marte (eye) did not participate in workouts Thursday but did take swings in the batting cage, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The batting-cage activity represents progress for Marte, who is still bothered by irritation in his left eye. He has yet to participate in a workout since the truncated spring training began earlier this week, but Marte is expected to be a full go soon, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Reports to camp

Iglesias (personal) arrived at the Angels' big-league camp Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Iglesias wasn't able to report to camp immediately after the lockout ended while he tended to a family matter, but his arrival Wednesday gives him plenty of time to continue his buildup program in advance of Opening Day. After re-upping with the Angels this offseason on a four-year, $58 million deal, Iglesias looks to be one of the closers with the very high job security, He completed his first season in Anaheim with a 2.57 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 103:12 K:BB in 70 innings while scooping up seven wins and going 34-for-39 in save opportunities.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to Minor League Deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals with invitations to major league spring training. Souza has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but appeared in just 17 games, hitting .152 in limited plate opportunities. Sisco gives Seattle another catching option in camp behind Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh. Sisco spent his first four seasons with Baltimore before splitting time last season between the Orioles and New York Mets.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Trevor Story to choose between four teams, Red Sox and Giants included

Trevor Story is narrowing down his list of potential destinations in MLB free agency, and the Boston Red Sox reportedly are still in the mix. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Friday that Story is set to choose between four teams, with the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants among them.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyler Beede: Starting Saturday

Beede will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Beede finished the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list, but he'll make a start for the Giants early in spring training. The right-hander should be healthy for camp as he competes for a major-league roster spot ahead of the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Dealing with visa issues

Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Tapia hasn't yet reported to spring training due to visa issues, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. It's not yet clear when Tapia will be able to report to camp or whether his absence will affect his availability for Opening Day. If the 28-year-old is ready for the start of the regular season, he's in line to serve as Colorado's primary left fielder after he slashed .273/.327/.372 with six homers, 69 runs, 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases last year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB

