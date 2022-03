The Giants and Seals-Jones (concussion) agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Seals-Jones is joining the fifth organization of his career and a team in great need at his position after Evan Engram left for Jacksonville, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) were cut in recent weeks, and Levine Toilolo (Achilles) hit free agency. Seals-Jones flashed at times last season for Washington when Logan Thomas (knee) was sidelined, gathering in 30 of 49 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. With the Giants, Seals-Jones will serve as the team's unquestioned top tight end due to the competition combining for three career catches, all which came from Chris Myarick last season.

