Ereck Flowers: Released by Washington

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
Several free agents have come off the board in the past 48 hours, but Rob Gronkowski remains available for the taking. While at a barber shop in Tampa, the All-Pro tight end was asked about his future in the NFL. It certainly sounds like he’ll remain with Tampa Bay.
For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
The Bengals are getting the band back together. Even Eli Apple is returning to Cincinnati. Free agent defensive back Eli Apple has made his free agency decision. The 26-year-old is reportedly signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bengals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news:
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not received a compensatory pick in this year’s NFL Draft for a mind-blowing 12th season when the league announced the 16 teams to receive one on Tuesday. Franchises receive compensatory picks in the draft between the third and seventh rounds because they lost more free...
It's up for debate which region in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is the toughest, but the South certainly has a strong case. No. 1 seed Arizona finished second in the NET ranking. No. 2 seed Villanova beat eight Top 25 teams this year, No. 3 seed Tennessee is ranked fifth in the AP Poll and No. 4 seed Illinois split the Big Ten regular-season crown. That's certainly a gauntlet to survive in the 2022 March Madness bracket, so this could be one of the toughest regions to make 2022 NCAA Tournament picks for.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has agreed to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed but it's a three-year deal worth up to $39 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $18 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
Apple agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Apple made 16 regular-season appearances during his first year with Cincinnati, and he totaled 49 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and 10 pass defenses. He appears to be in line for a starting role once again heading into 2022, but it's possible that the Bengals could address the cornerback position in this year's draft.
Comments / 0