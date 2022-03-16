Ereck Flowers: Released by Washington

It's up for debate which region in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is the toughest, but the South certainly has a strong case. No. 1 seed Arizona finished second in the NET ranking. No. 2 seed Villanova beat eight Top 25 teams this year, No. 3 seed Tennessee is ranked fifth in the AP Poll and No. 4 seed Illinois split the Big Ten regular-season crown. That's certainly a gauntlet to survive in the 2022 March Madness bracket, so this could be one of the toughest regions to make 2022 NCAA Tournament picks for.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO