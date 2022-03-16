Shameless! Christmas Decorations Still Up In Bismarck
By Andi Ahne
5 days ago
Driving through Bismarck, you can't help but notice that many still have their Christmas decorations up. Look, I'm not here to judge; I just took down my tree last week. If you don't mind the bill, and it makes you feel warm, fuzzy, and happy inside, YOU GO GLEN...
When will this platform of social media go too far?. I personally think it has way many times. Hey look, I'm not a stick-in-the-mud, and to each his own when it comes to entertainment, but it seems to me that TikTok continues to push the pedal to stir up controversy. Are you one of the few who has not heard of or have never witnessed a TikTok video? You are of the minority.
Between the cuteness overload and the tastiness of the treats, it's hard to say no. The girls promise to have all of your favorites: Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, etc. They even added a new cookie this season, "Adventurefuls.” Though unfortunately, it is already sold out. The girls will have tables set up all across Bismarck through April 11th.
A day of emotions, frustrations, pain, and serenity. We had a rough day today here in Mandan, I'm just going to come out and say the obvious. A hit-and-run accident took the life of an innocent 77-year old man at 7:25 am ( March 21st, 2022 ). We work in a small community that pretty much takes care of their neighbors, and this was an incident that was beyond our control. Someone chose to leave the scene after running over a family member, a loved one who won't be able to come tonight, whose last few words were hopefully "I love you" as they left their house this early morning. An arrest was made not long after, according to usnews.com "The driver of the pickup involved left the scene and police urged the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford F250 with Montana license plates" Bismarck police spotted the vehicle, gave chase, and arrested a 39-year old man.
I moved here just over two years ago from Minot, North Dakota. Seemed like literally a couple of days after I got myself and two cats settled into my apartment, COVID-19 reared its ugly head. We saw Bismarck/Mandan come to a crawl, with businesses closing their doors ( some for good ), and just everyday life and things we took for granted all seemed to disappear. As the weeks, months went by dealing with trying to get our lives back, I found on Facebook a group page called Bismarck People Reporting News. To me, this is the heartbeat of Bisman.
One of the scariest things I remember is how I felt the very first time I heard someone say "Life's too short" It truly is. You hear people say that a lot and you never give it that much thought until a loved one passes away. My mom had a birthday today, she would have been 83 years old, she's been gone now for almost 12 years, and there is not a day that goes by that I don't dream of having another chance to be with her. To talk about anything, to go for a walk, to take all the millions of wasted moments I took for granted, and to have her here.
This is a sad and serious predicament, which burns way too many people. We first hear about it through social media, that's how I came across this story. Then we start reading all the comments from other unfortunate people who have been rocked with unfinished results, and I'll expand on that in just a bit. Last year around October a local business shut its doors leaving Bisman/Mandan residents out in the cold, and out of their hard-earned money. This morning I read two posts on the Bismarck People Reading News Facebook group page that mirrored so much to the defunct Glasser Images.
Do you ever look at what people are selling on Facebook Marketplace and wonder, "Why?!" Don't get me wrong, sometimes you stumble across a great deal, but you can't deny it... there are some questionable ads out there. To satisfy my curiosity, I've compiled a list of some of Bismarck's...
There's a new Chinese restaurant in North Bismarck, and business is booming. Located on 43rd Ave, near Crumbl Cookies, sits 'China Food Perfect'. It opened over the weekend (Saturday, March 12th) and is owned and operated by Meiying and Chuck Edin. How did it happen?. I sat down and spoke...
This is our very own Dolly Dakota, she works for Townsquare Media here in Mandan. On a weekday afternoon, you can catch her friendly voice on Cool 98.7. The smile that you hear on the radio is a million times real. It's her way of letting Bismarck/Mandan know how much she loves making people happy, and she's good at it. Dolly has been a role model of strength and hope. Battling ovarian cancer since she was diagnosed back in April of 2018, you would never know it from her positive attitude, her face lights up when she talks about her pets and entertaining people on the radio, it's an amazing thing to see.
I have a garden- so people often mistake me for a gardener. Not true. I'm the Warden of a 20' x 20' prison for plants. Many of its inhabitants will do their time and be released. Here are 10 plants that history shows- rarely make it off death row. Now,...
Get ready for a "sea of extra grumpy people" this upcoming Monday morning. Yep, it's that time when we all feel like we were robbed of sleep, and darn it that's because of "spring forward". The dreaded "daylight savings time" is this weekend. I'm almost positive about 99.9 % of everyone who goes through this torturous ordeal hates it. So why do we keep getting punished? When will we as North Dakotans get a break?
Easily one of the most popular places on this planet. I'm guessing every town in America has a Walmart, and it's almost like an unspoken tradition that everybody goes there on the weekends. We've all seen the store expand, and by that, I mean by carrying groceries. The obvious feeling by that is you can get everything you need all in one place, you don't have to make a separate trip to a grocery store to buy milk and bread, etc. The excitement builds as a typical family approaches the familiar blue and white Walmart. What if I were to tell you that the stores here in Bismarck and Mandan might soon be showing off a brand new look?
This will be for some people a difficult challenge. You see, most of us human beings like coffee, I should say we NEED coffee. To function in our daily world, to have it within the first 20 minutes we wake up. Some people will be just down-right cranky if they go without it, I have my usual two cups a day, but I might be one of the minority, I don't go to all the trouble of seeking out my favorite java joint during the week, I quickly go in and out of Cenex. I do save Saturday and Sunday morning for my favorite drive-thru coffee place, but I won't mention the name so I don't appear biased in this poll.
Have you found yourself talking to Mother Nature lately? Pleading for a quick departure from Bismarck/Mandan?. We all have at one point or another, for once the summer officially kicks in, the temps rise, the days seem to last forever, our minds start focusing on one of the coolest places in North Dakota, and in the country for that matter. I'm talking about Medora of course.
It's almost time to "let your hair hang down", no pun attended. Well now that we can almost see the end of winter ( Almost ), warmer days are coming and with that, some terrific entertainment is just ahead. Yes, time to "let your hair hang down" and rock with two great "HairBands", and enjoy everything that Prairie Knight Casino and Resort provides. Just an easy and relaxing 47-mile drive from Mandan, Great White and Slaughter will be hitting the stage on August 6th at 7:30 PM. I was out there last year when 38 Special came to Prairie Knights, and that was the first show that so many people could actually enjoy in person just after North Dakota started coming back to live entertainment during COVID.
This may seem like a fairy book story. I mean take a look at what we have here, a big-time celebrity and a world-class model, both natives of North Dakota, head-over-heels in love. Some may search their whole life and never find true love, traveling across the United States, or having picked and moved to a different state, working and adjusting to a new city, only in the movies do we seem to find such bliss. Until now. Minot's very own Josh Duhamel, and from Fargo, we have Audra Mari. Two picture-perfect people about to wed and have a life many of us can only dream of.
