Denver, CO

Wild Alaskan Halibut season is upon us

 2 days ago

Wild Alaskan Halibut Season begins in the middle of March and runs through fall. Water Grill , a new restaurant in Denver has a unique program where they use the whole fish without any waste.

You’re probably familiar with traditional fillets of Halibut­– which are amazing, and they serve it that way too at Water Grill , but they also have a number of other, more unusual, cuts of the fish, like the Cheeks, the Collar and the TAIL and it’s absolutely amazing.

