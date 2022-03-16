ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Turning Red’ interview: North Texas effects artist made pandas go *poof* in warm, fuzzy animated tale

By Preston Barta – Film Critic
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbaUM_0eh2tTtb00
Jasmine Derry, a Mesquite-raised Effects Technical Director at Pixar Animation Studios, helped make the humans and pandas go *poof* in the new animated feature 'Turning Red,' now on Disney+. Images courtesy of Disney and Pixar Animation. Graphic by Preston Barta.

In addition to making us a sobbing mess with their captivating storylines, Pixar Animation Studios has this laser-focused attention to detail with their brilliant animations. The amount of effort that goes into each frame is plastered with Easter eggs and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it pieces that further immerse audiences into their striking worlds.

When the trailer for Disney and Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, dropped last year, viewers were already marveling at what they saw. In the trailer, we learned that the film follows the story of Chinese Canadian teen Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang). Amid a particularly awkward puberty stage, she discovers her ability to transform into a giant red panda when emotionally provoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SZle_0eh2tTtb00
Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film 'Turning Red' introduces 13-year-old Mei Lee and her mother, Ming. They’ve always been close, so when Mei begins showing interest in typical teenager things—like boys, for example—Ming is a little (or a lot) tempted to overreact. Featuring Rosalie Chiang as the voice of Mei Lee, and Sandra Oh as the voice of Ming, 'Turning Red' is now exclusively on Disney+. Courtesy of Disney/Pixar.

Some trailer watchers spotted child characters wearing glucose monitoring devices and plenty of visual references to other Disney and Pixar movies. Look closely, and you'll recognize Toy Story's Pizza Planet truck in the background and the always referenced “A113” on a concert ticket (an inside joke that refers to the classroom original Pixar animators used as animation students). That’s the beauty of Pixar; you can pause the film, frame by frame, to find all kinds of gorgeous fine points.

One of the effects artists responsible for such details is Jasmine Derry, an Effects Technical Director at Pixar from Mesquite, Texas. Anytime you see Turning Red’s Mei change from human form to panda, and vice versa - with all the pink, fluffy stimulation - Derry had a hand in those creations. She was also responsible for the scenes featuring bubbles, sparklers, and tears from the characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHzqY_0eh2tTtb00
In Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film 'Turning Red,' everything is going great for 13-year-old Mei—until she begins to “poof” into a giant panda when she gets too excited. Fortunately, her tight-knit group of friends have her fantastically fluffy red panda back. Featuring the voices of Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park as Mei, Miriam, Priya and Abby. Courtesy of Disney/Pixar.

To discuss some of these incredible details, film critic Preston Barta of the Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with Derry via Zoom Video. In the below behind-the-scenes discussion, we chat about the Dallas-Fort Worth art scene, Derry’s journey from Texas A&M to working at Pixar, and what the teen version of herself would think of Turning Red.

Enjoy the talk, and catch Turning Red on Disney+ today!

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
