Last-Minute Oscar Considerations for Top Artisan Contributors

By Wilson Chapman, Peter Caranicas, Carole Horst and Shalini Dore
 2 days ago
With final Oscar voting on March 17, Variety staff members put forth their last-minute recommendations for artisans whose names they hope to hear at the 94th Academy Awards. If you haven’t cast your final vote, consider these accomplishments, from a music legend’s epic score to sweeping cinematography that could mean a historic win.

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo Production design, “ West Side Story

The tremendous production design of “West Side Story” drew me into the story like nothing else I saw last year. Steven Spielberg’s remake rewrites the script of the musical, incorporating the looming demolition of the San Juan Hill neighborhood for the construction of Lincoln Center.

Stockhausen and DeAngelo’s work is vital for establishing that sense of place and time, situating the battles between the gangs on mountains of rubble and barren streets to show how close this world is to being erased. But the set design doesn’t just drive home the sorrow at the heart of the film; in moments like the “I Feel Pretty” department store scene or the explosive “America” number, the colorful sets also convey the joy. — Wilson Chapman

Ari Wegner Cinematography, “ The Power of the Dog

It’s hard not to pull for Wegner to make history if she wins. She’s only the second woman to be nominated for the honor (following Rachel Morrison in 2018 for “Mudbound”). Her work on “The Power of the Dog” overwhelms the eyes as it pulls in sweeping vistas yet also focuses on intimate details as the story reveals layer after layer of intrigue and hidden motives.

While a cinematography win would be a first for a woman in the 94-year history of the Oscars, Wegner faces mighty competitors: Greig Fraser for “ Dune ,” Dan Laustsen for “ Nightmare Alley ,” Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Janusz Kaminski for “West Side Story.” Yet “Power of the Dog” has received a whopping 12 noms across many categories, and if it pulls off even a partial sweep, Wegner may well step up to the stage. — Peter Caranicas

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau Production design, “Nightmare Alley”

Tasked with creating two worlds for “Nightmare Alley,” production designer Deverell and set decorator Vieau performed brilliantly. Their carnival is bathed in a layer of grit and prairie dust, with faded signs and muted colors. The dinginess is palpable. But what’s brilliant is the attention to detail, with carnival art, booths and attractions that are at least a decade behind the times. When the film moves into urban settings, sleek art deco takes over, with rich, dark colors and deep creams, polished wood and surfaces evoking Bakelite and hints of Streamline Moderne in architecture and everyday items. — Carole Horst

Hans Zimmer Score, “Dune”

Zimmer’s music for “Dune” sets the tone for the movie. He tapped into the global community for the smorgasbord of choral, world music, rock and electronic sounds that permeate the film — a score that is never overpowering and complements the visual storytelling throughout. With three albums out already and music ready for future parts of the story, he’s got listeners eager for more.

Some songs Zimmer wrote for the film that were sung by Josh Brolin were left on the cutting room floor. Hopefully, we’ll get to hear those in the future. Sure, Zimmer has been nominated many times, but he’s only got one win (for “The Lion King”). So while the other composers also did yeoman’s work, he gets my vote. — Shalini Dore

Zoe Saldaña Says Former Manager ‘Discouraged’ Her From Using Real Name on First Film

Zoe Saldaña revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that her former management team "discouraged" her from using her real name once she landed her first major acting role in the 2000 teen drama "Center Stage." The actor stressed that her team was not trying to be malicious at the time. Saldaña starred in the Nicholas Hytner-directed drama as Eva Rodriguez, a smart aleck dancer from Boston. The "Center Stage" ensemble cast also included Amanda Schull, Susan May Pratt, Peter Gallagher, Donna Murphy and Ethan Stiefel. "When I did [2000 film] 'Center Stage,'...
Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
Jane Campion Speaks Out Against Oscars Broadcast Category Cuts: ‘I Would Have Included Design’

Jane Campion has become the second filmmaker to speak out publicly about the Academy's decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast. Campion was bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award during the ADG Awards Saturday evening, celebrating outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos. The Oscar-nominated director delivered a speech via video, saying, "I want to take this moment to express particularly how important production designers [are] to create any good film. I don't know what their reasons were, it's hard for...
‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad's bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the "Everest of swims"—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner's editing skills "extraordinary," but said what was most impressive about him was "his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family." Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an "editor extraordinaire" and "a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily" whose "talent,...
Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action “Pinocchio,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino has firmed up his next project – and it’s not what you think

Quentin Tarantino has lined up a surprise new project, which will arrive far sooner than you’re expecting.Tarantino has made no secret of the fact that he plans to retire from filmmaking after releasing his 10th film.His ninth film to date, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, arrived in 2020 and, the following year, he published a tie-in novelisation.Now, as he decides what his last film will be, Tarantino has settled on his next project.The director will serve as the narrator of Showtime’s new anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which charts the rise of Uber.Based on Mike...
Showbiz411

Oscars: Academy Awards Announce Head Writer Who Worked on Shows Hosted by Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and Hugh Jackman

The Oscars executive producer Will Packer has announced members of the behind the scenes team for the March 27th broadcast. The team starts with head writer Jon Macks. Macks returns for his 25th Oscars telecast. An eight-time Primetime Emmy nominee and two-time Writers Guild of America Award winner, Macks has been head show writer for numerous Oscars telecasts and served as head writer or co-head writer for hosts Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and Hugh Jackman. In addition, he has been on the debate prep team for five Democratic presidential nominees, was a lead writer on the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the “Celebrating America” inauguration special.
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’

Click here to read the full article. “Squid Game” star Hoyeon has been cast in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series “Disclaimer.” Hoyeon will star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a...
Nancy Pelosi Reads Bono Poem Comparing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to St. Patrick

Simultaneously celebrating St. Patricks Day and addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Nancy Pelosi read a new poem written by Bono on Thursday at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon. "Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives," the Speaker of the House said before launching into the poem, which contains the line, "Ireland's sorrow and pain / Is now the Ukraine / And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." The U2 frontman's poem compared the legend of St. Patrick, who drove all the snakes of Ireland into the sea, to the war in Ukraine....
Oscar Nominees React to Live Telecast Cutting Craft Honors: ‘These Categories Are Vital’ (Variety Artisans Special Report)

The hardest blow is the feeling that their work doesn't matter as much as other filmmaking disciplines. That was the sentiment shared by a panel of veteran artisans who represent the craft categories that will no longer be presented live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. "What offends me is that somebody in the Academy would claim to or imply that they know which crafts are more important and more deserving of respect than time than other crafts," said Randy Thom, a two-time Oscar winner for sound. Thom was among the...
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
‘Scream’ Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic Get Release Dates

Ghostface will strike again. The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the "Scream" franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of "John Wick: Chapter 4." Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct...
