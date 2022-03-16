ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Man Utd star Anthony Elanga earns first senior Sweden call-up ending England’s hopes of luring winger

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago
ANTHONY ELANGA has been called up to Sweden's senior squad for this month's World Cup play-offs.

The Manchester United starlet, 19, has grabbed his opportunity by the scruff of the neck after getting the chance to impress this season by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Man Utd starlet Anthony Elanga, 19, has been called up to the Sweden senior squad for the first time Credit: Getty

Three goals in 18 appearances for United this campaign have earned the forward a maiden call-up to the Sweden senior squad.

And in doing so, England's hopes of luring Elanga to represent the Three Lions have been dashed.

The winger is eligible for England duty having moved to the UK aged 12 to join United.

But after representing Sweden at youth level, he has now been rewarded with a place in the senior squad.

National team coach Janne Andersson said: "We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the Under-21 national team and in the club team.

"We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in."

The youngster has scored an impressive seven goals in just eight games for Sweden U21s.

He's also been capped at U17 and U19 level.

Elsewhere, Red Devils team-mate Victor Lindelof is also in the squad as Sweden skipper, as is former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sweden host Czech Republic on Thursday, with the winners taking on Poland for a place at this year's World Cup.

Last month Sweden released a joint statement with Poland and the Czech Republic refusing to play Russia in the play-offs following the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Russia were later banned by Fifa from competing, meaning Poland have a free pass to the play-off final.

