NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March Madness is now in full swing as the first round of the NCAA tournament began on Thursday. The NMSU Aggies took part in the action taking on five seed UCONN. New Mexico State got the upset winning 70-63. Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is coming off a win in the NIT […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO