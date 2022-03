The war in Ukraine reinforces what has been clear for decades: it’s time to move away from fossil fuels. According to climate expert Bill McKibben, “It is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we can’t fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas.” Sen. Romney stated that the U.S. needs to speed up the process for permitting “renewables and other ways to reduce carbon emissions.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO