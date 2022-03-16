Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Dishes another apple

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall was recently asked about the March 21 NHL Trade Deadline and what he thought about the team’s current state of affairs. Hextall’s response was one that has typified Penguins’ management over the past half-decade. The team’s brass seems set on the roster they currently have at their disposal and do not seem primed to make any big splashes, even for a team not known for making such moves in recent seasons. It is not necessarily expected that the Penguins will make many big deadline moves, if any at all.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO