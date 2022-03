It’s the end of an era for Starbucks, and we’re not just talking about the retirement of a seasonal drink flavor. On Wednesday, the company announced that Kevin Johnson, who has served as president and CEO for the past five years and has been with the company for over a decade, will be retiring on April 4. He will continue to serve as a partner and consultant to Starbucks’ Board of Directors.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO