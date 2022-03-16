ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City travel to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup...

The Independent

When is FA Cup semi-final draw and how can I watch?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a...
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl hoping Southampton recapture form against Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl knows it will take a bit more than just refuelling his squad to get them back into top gear for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.After a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the Saints were handed a reality check with three straight Premier League defeats – including one at home by relegation battlers Watford last weekend.While taking on City for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley brings with it a whole different set of problems to tackle, Hasenhuttl feels his players must quickly regain focus on fine tuning their own performance...
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
The Independent

Luton Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Man City winning the treble

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Manchester City are in the chase for the treble – but continues to play down the prospect.The leaders are firmly in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.Winning those three trophies is a feat achieved by only one side previously, by rivals Manchester United in 1999.City boss Guardiola usually refuses to discuss his side’s chances of winning any trophy – let alone emulating United’s accomplishment – but he does now concede it is a possibility, albeit a difficult one.“If United did it once, then it happened and someone else can do...
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Brentford will be looking to continue their momentum when they travel to face Leicester in the Premier League. The Bees moved eight points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Burnley last time out, which followed on from their 3-1 success at Norwich the previous week. It...
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

After a much-needed victory over Norwich last time out, Leeds will look to make it two wins on the bounce against a high-flying Wolves side. Unfortunately for Jesse Marsch, his squad continues to be blighted by injuries which could leave him struggling for options on the bench, which clearly won't help his cause.
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp because of respective thigh and groin issues. Defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after surgery on his right knee. West Ham will continue to assess the fitness of those players involved in Thursday's extra-time win over Sevilla in the Europa...
BBC

'Sparks are going to fly' when City host Liverpool

Neutrals should sit back and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, according to BBC football commentator Conor McNamara. City's gap at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just one point after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Arsenal on Wednesday, with the league's top two sides still to meet.
The Independent

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier...
