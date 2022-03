Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marie Zeniter has joined film distribution and sales company Utopia as VP of Sales. Zeniter was previously Director of Sales at Magnolia Pictures where she worked on Oscar nominee RBG, Sundance pics Assassins and Hail Satan, as well as overseeing a catalogue of more than 100 features. She has also held roles at IFC and Canal+ in France. At Utopia, she will look after sales of Utopia’s slate to foreign and domestic buyers and will report to Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Utopia and to be part of...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO