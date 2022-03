Live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Loyola Chicago collide in the first round of March Madness!. Day 2 of March Madness begins with a must-see matchup. The Buckeyes enter today’s game on a bit of a slide, having lost four of their last five. The Ramblers, on the other hand, have been victorious in five of their last six, including a win over Drake to win the Missouri Valley Tournament. Which team will advance to the round of 32? We’re about to find out.

