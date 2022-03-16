Blues' Robert Thomas: Could return Thursday

Covington closed Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Raptors with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes. Covington missed each of the Clippers' previous five games due to a personal matter, but he was able to return to the court Wednesday. The veteran forward was quiet as usual offensively, but he did rack up a team-high three steals. Defense remains his primary draw in fantasy -- he is averaging 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 13 games with the Clippers, but those numbers are accompanied by less-useful averages of 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO