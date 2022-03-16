ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Robert Thomas: Could return Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thomas (illness) may be an option to play against the Penguins on Thursday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi reportedly open to trade

While the Detroit Red Wings have certainly made several improvements, they’re still going to miss out on appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 6th straight season. And after reporting that GM Steve Yzerman has informed other NHL clubs that they are “open for business”, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli noted that one prime trade candidate was none other than the second-leading scorer on the team in Tyler Bertuzzi.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Com
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Returning Thursday

Puljujarvi (lower body) will rejoin the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now reports. In order to clear the way for Puljujarvi to be activated off injured reserve, the Oilers placed Tyler Benson on waivers Wednesday. With the 233-year-old Puljujarvi back in the lineup, he figures to jump back into a second-line role alongside Leon Draistaitl and could even get looks with the top line and Connor McDavid. As such, the Swedish winger should be a top-half fantasy target the rest of the way.
NHL
CBS Sports

Clippers' Robert Covington: Notches three thefts in return

Covington closed Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Raptors with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes. Covington missed each of the Clippers' previous five games due to a personal matter, but he was able to return to the court Wednesday. The veteran forward was quiet as usual offensively, but he did rack up a team-high three steals. Defense remains his primary draw in fantasy -- he is averaging 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 13 games with the Clippers, but those numbers are accompanied by less-useful averages of 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Ville Husso: Back between pipes Thursday

Husso is the expected starter for Thursday's game against visiting Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. With back-to-back wins and a 6-1-2 stretch under his belt, Husso has made for a solid fantasy play lately. Moreover, his season numbers (15-4-3, 2.24 GAA, .928 save percentage) really jump off the page. He'll face an always dangerous Penguins squad that sits fourth in the Eastern Conference since Jan. 1 with an average 3.42 goals for.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding cage Thursday

Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Korpisalo will make just his second appearance since the start of February. The 27-year-old was crushed for six goals on 33 shots against the Islanders in his last outing. On the year, he's 6-9-0 with a brutal 3.95 GAA and .883 save percentage.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Playoff Journey is Fueled by Undrafted Forwards

The New York Rangers are full of star power, new additions, and young talent. This season the team looks to make a postseason dash for the first time since the 2016-17 season, with the rebuilding pieces the organization acquired. While every Rangers player’s journey to the Big Apple is unique, several forwards landed within one of the league’s most historic franchises. Those names are Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, and Kevin Rooney.
NHL
NESN

Ottawa Senators Defenseman Thomas Chabot Season Likely Over

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that Thomas Chabot suffered a fractured in his hand on Wednesday and is unlikely to play again this season. Chabot suffered the injury in the Senators game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday. He left the game in the second period and did not return.
NHL
FOX Sports

Mantha scores 2, Capitals beat Blue Jackets 7-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin and Connor Sheary each had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 Thursday night for their third straight win. Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Nikolas...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks trade rising star Brandon Hagel to Lightning for draft picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not being complacent and appear to be making a push toward the postseason and for the future. On Friday, the Lightning made a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire forward Brandon Hagel. In exchange, Tampa Bay is sending future first-round picks, a pair of fourth-round picks, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to the Blackhawks, according to The Athletic’s Scott Powers.
NHL
FOX Sports

Minnesota hosts Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-20-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 4-2 win against the Bruins. The Wild have gone 8-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is second in the Western...
NHL
CBS New York

Tkachuk, Dube lead Flames to win over Devils

CALGARY, Alberta -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.Dillon Dube had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.Calgary acquired Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle earlier in the day, intensifying the competition for playing time. And the Flames' depth players stepped up with a big night - led by Dube - as each member of the fourth line scored."It's...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Predators Preview: Giroux Reaches 1,000

A memorable night is in store at Wells Fargo Center. In a season that hasn't featured many bright spots and faces even more uncertainty in the coming days, the Flyers will take the ice on Thursday for a historical moment to honor one of their own. Flyers captain Claude Giroux...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Trade Deadline History

The Dallas Stars have had their mix of big moves and quiet appearances at the NHL trade deadline. Let’s dive into the specifics of that history. 2008: Stars acquire Brad Richards and Johan Holmqvist from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Jussi Jokinen, Mike Smith, Jeff Halpern, and a fourth-round pick.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy