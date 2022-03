Here’s one good result born from the pandemic. Many more people started using their hands and hearts to make crafts at home. Those would-be crafters who used to say “If I only had the time, I’d like to take up (fill in the blank: needlepoint, pottery, quilting, candle making, basket weaving, woodworking, painting, or making macrame wall art from bicycle tires and pantyhose) got their chance.

