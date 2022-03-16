ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Scores in Tuesday's win

 2 days ago

Ritchie scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's...

theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
Pioneer Press

Tyson Jost looking forward to increased opportunity with Wild

Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche. After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Finds twine Tuesday

Stralman scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Stralman gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead just 3:52 into the game. The 35-year-old defenseman's offense hasn't spiked in line with many of his teammates during their 6-1-0 surge in March -- he has just two points in those seven contests. He's at 13 points, 72 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and 53 hits through 52 outings.
NHL
Nick Ritchie
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Contributes helper Tuesday

Maccelli notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Maccelli has yet to go more than one game without a point in his young NHL career. He's stepped up with a goal and four helpers in seven appearances since he made his debut March 3 versus the Avalanche. The Finn has added a plus-2 rating with just two shots on goal and three hits in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

March Madness 2022 bracket predictions: NCAA Tournament picks by proven college basketball model

It's up for debate which region in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is the toughest, but the South certainly has a strong case. No. 1 seed Arizona finished second in the NET ranking. No. 2 seed Villanova beat eight Top 25 teams this year, No. 3 seed Tennessee is ranked fifth in the AP Poll and No. 4 seed Illinois split the Big Ten regular-season crown. That's certainly a gauntlet to survive in the 2022 March Madness bracket, so this could be one of the toughest regions to make 2022 NCAA Tournament picks for.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Collects assist Tuesday

Eriksson notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Eriksson set up a Barrett Hayton tally in the first period. The 36-year-old Eriksson has been steady on offense lately with a goal and five assists in his last eight contests. The Swede doesn't add much beyond his modest scoring numbers -- he has 16 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in 51 outings this season.
NHL
#Coyotes#Pim#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Extends streak with empty-netter

Schmaltz scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Schmaltz extended his point streak to seven games with the goal -- he has seven tallies and 10 assists during the surge. The 26-year-old is still over a point-per-game pace with 18 goals, 24 assists, a plus-14 rating and 77 shots on net through 41 contests while playing in a top-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores pair in win

Nichushkin scored twice on four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Nichushkin tallied the Avalanche's last two goals -- his first was the game-winner, and he also scored an empty-netter. He led all Avs forwards with 21:10 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 35 points this season, with both marks as new career highs. He's added 118 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-20 rating in just 44 contests. Nichushkin is seeing top-line minutes with Gabriel Landeskog (knee) out, so he's in a prime position to help fantasy managers.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
CBS New York

Tkachuk, Dube lead Flames to win over Devils

CALGARY, Alberta -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.Dillon Dube had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.Calgary acquired Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle earlier in the day, intensifying the competition for playing time. And the Flames' depth players stepped up with a big night - led by Dube - as each member of the fourth line scored."It's...
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Senators Preview: Giroux Held Out in Anticipation of Trade

With the festivities of Thursday night's Flyers win over the Predators now in the rear-view mirror, the team takes to Ottawa. They will do so without the captain. Claude Giroux, fresh off his 1,000th NHL game, is being held out of the lineup through the weekend in anticipation of a trade being completed prior to the Monday deadline. He did not travel with the team to Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

