Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Scores in Tuesday's win

Nichushkin scored twice on four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Nichushkin tallied the Avalanche's last two goals -- his first was the game-winner, and he also scored an empty-netter. He led all Avs forwards with 21:10 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 35 points this season, with both marks as new career highs. He's added 118 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-20 rating in just 44 contests. Nichushkin is seeing top-line minutes with Gabriel Landeskog (knee) out, so he's in a prime position to help fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO