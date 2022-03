Kim Jenson’s personal value of “leaving things better than she found them” is something that rings true throughout her work history. Beginning her career as a single mom at the age of 19, Jenson worked her way up in the banking industry from administrative assistant to corporate cash management, all while completing college on the nights and weekends. Some of her most notable career achievements include working as the first female regional director at Piper Jaffray, where she had the responsibility of overseeing 56 offices in 19 states.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO