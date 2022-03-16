Bella Hadid says she regrets getting a nose job at 14

Bella Hadid's busy Fashion Month isn't slowing down just yet. After hitting multiple runways in New York and Milan, Bella is now walking the shows in Paris, because a supermodel's work is never done. On Thursday morning, Hadid joined her sister Gigi on the catwalk at Coperni, and for the...
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are diving head-first into their bleached brow era thanks to Milan Fashion Week. On February 25, the pair walked the Versace Fall 2022 show wearing complimentary vibrant red looks, Julia Fox-esque smokey eyes, sleek hair, and almost invisible brows. While Gigi's mid-length dress featured a sheer corset, her sister walked down the runway in an opaque mini-dress version of the look. As for their hair, Gigi Hadid is back to her signature blonde, while Bella's dark brunette hair contrasted the bleached brows even more.
Bella Hadid’s non-conformist style has made her one of the most stylish Gen-Z supermodels around. We’ve come to expect off-duty looks that are just as arresting as the outfits she models on runways across the globe. Never one to follow the crowd, the supermodel stepped out wearing a pair of (now sold-out) cotton wreath patterned jeans from Denim Tears’s exclusive Levi’s capsule collection.
Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
Click here to read the full article. Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren’t expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance.
Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along...
Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
Blake Lively, 34, looked absolutely radiant in a cropped, white scoop-neck bralette and pencil-skirt ensemble while attending the autumn/winter Michael Kors runway show for New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl alum sat front row to see the collection make its debut, and all eyes were on her chic, monochromatic outfit that showed skin tastefully while highlighting her hourglass figure.
Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
Depending on who you ask, you'll probably get a lot of different answers to the question "What's the best denim style?" Many people seem to be divided on the topic, especially in 2022, when so many different cuts and washes are trending all at once. This week, however, we got to the bottom of the denim dilemma. With a little help from Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, that is.
Bella Hadid has reflected on feeling “ugly” next to her elder sister and fellow model Gigi growing up.The supermodel, who is the cover star of American Vogue’s April issue, spoke candidly of feeling insecure about her body and the way she looked as a teenager. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she said. “That’s really what people said about me.”Hadid – one of the most highly coveted models in the world, with an Instagram following of more than 50 million people – said the comments affected her...
Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York. The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows...
From ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier to Stella McCartney-era Chloé, Bella Hadid is known for her love of vintage. And this fashion month, the model proved that her pre-loved bag collection is second-to-none, bringing out a series of vintage gems while off-duty in New York, Milan and Paris. Hadid’s...
Bella Hadid gave Vogue a very candid interview about her physical and mental health struggles, and revealed how being compared to her older sister Gigi affected her as she navigated her career in the fashion industry. The model also addressed what plastic surgery she has actually had—and her regrets over...
The Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion season has only just begun – with New York Fashion Week barely behind us, and all of London, Milan and Paris still to come – and yet we are already beginning to see some fabulous new trends emerging. At Michael Kors, it was all...
In eighth grade, the most cool, grown-up thing you could wear was an off-shoulder top. We'd show up to first period wearing a white Roxy sweater with our collar bones barely peeking out and we were certain we had left the whole class positively gooped and gagged. We were serving gala-ready elegance without any grand occasion (unless of course it was a field trip day, in which case, consider us the belle of the ball!).
Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever.
The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
Here's the thing about me: I really don't like wearing gloves and thus, I rarely do. I was raised in Minnesota where temperatures can easily reach below 20 degrees, but even while shoveling, sledding, or ice skating — outdoor activities where gloves are pretty much a must — I went glove-free. This makes what I'm about to say all the more jaw-dropping: I would totally wear Bella Hadid's gloves, and here's why.
Fashion: It’s not just an outfit, it’s an attitude … and Kendall Jenner knows that best. It’s hard not to take notice when the model struts around in either in New York, London, Paris or Milan for Fashion Weeks, considering she is part of one of the most famous and influential families in the world.
