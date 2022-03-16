Bella Hadid says she regrets getting a nose job at 14

Bella Hadid has reflected on feeling “ugly” next to her elder sister and fellow model Gigi growing up.The supermodel, who is the cover star of American Vogue’s April issue, spoke candidly of feeling insecure about her body and the way she looked as a teenager. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she said. “That’s really what people said about me.”Hadid – one of the most highly coveted models in the world, with an Instagram following of more than 50 million people – said the comments affected her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO