Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: On modest three-game point streak

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hayton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Hayton opened...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
Pioneer Press

Tyson Jost looking forward to increased opportunity with Wild

Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche. After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Vince Dunn: Assist streak at three games

Dunn logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Dunn has picked up assists in three straight games. With Mark Giordano likely to be traded before Monday's deadline, Dunn figures to take over the quarterback role on the top power-play unit going forward. The 25-year-old has 24 points (seven on the power play), 90 shots on net, 59 hits, 59 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 57 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Troy Terry: Points in three straight games

Terry notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. Terry helped out on a Maxime Comtois goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Terry has a goal and an assist in his last three games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight outings in March. The winger is up to 52 points, 133 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances this season.
NHL
Barrett Hayton
CBS Sports

The Hockey Writers

Kings Prospect Profiles: Akil Thomas

Akil Thomas played his youth hockey for the Toronto Marlboros. He had an eye-catching U16 season, scoring 33 goals and 39 assists in 56 games. His play impressed the Niagara IceDogs, who selected him 12th overall at the 2016 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection. In his first season with...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Extends streak with empty-netter

Schmaltz scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Schmaltz extended his point streak to seven games with the goal -- he has seven tallies and 10 assists during the surge. The 26-year-old is still over a point-per-game pace with 18 goals, 24 assists, a plus-14 rating and 77 shots on net through 41 contests while playing in a top-line role.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Should Not Overpay for Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot

The St. Louis Blues‘ biggest need at the trade deadline is a defenseman to bolster the back-end, but with salary cap issues, they may be prone to overpay for whoever they try to get. Ben Chiarot is near the top of the list for possible defensemen for them to make a move for.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits empty-netter

Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. Karlsson intercepted a pass in his own zone and found an empty cage for his first goal since Feb. 8. The 29-year-old entered Thursday on a six-game point drought. He's struggled a bit this season with just 22 points in 48 appearances. If Jack Eichel (upper body) is forced to miss additional time after leaving Thursday's game early, Karlsson would likely slide back over to center after playing a few games as a winger.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Marco Kasper – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Rögle (SHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 7th (Among EU Skaters) It’s hard not to look at Marco Kasper and think of fellow Austrian Marco Rossi, who was picked ninth overall back in 2020 by the Minnesota Wild. The pair grew up just under two hours away from each other and quickly became the face of Austrian hockey as they moved up the ranks. However, that’s about where the similarities end. At 17, Rossi moved to North America to join the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s, where he led the league in scoring in his second season with the team. Although he’s on the smaller side, he’s a high-offence player who will certainly end up on the Wild’s top line someday.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to extend point streak in Vegas

The Panthers will look to push their point streak to eight games when they continue their four-game trip with a matchup against the slumping Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Since March 1, Florida has gone 6-0-1, while Vegas is 3-6-0 in that same span. "The main focus is...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings trying to solve issue of ‘pucks going in’

When Jimmy Howard was struggling through what would be his final season in 2019-20, Jonathan Bernier was flourishing. Bernier played well the first two months last season and Thomas Greiss excelled the final five weeks. The Detroit Red Wings could count on at least one goaltender for strong play at...
NHL
KELOLAND

CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Correct Course Before Deadline with Chiarot Trade

The Montreal Canadiens had the right idea with the Tyler Toffoli trade, but the execution was arguably off. They got moving in the right direction ahead of the 2022 trade deadline when they dealt defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers, though. The Toffoli trade effectively signalled the start of...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

