Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: On modest three-game point streak

2021-22 Team: Rögle (SHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 7th (Among EU Skaters) It’s hard not to look at Marco Kasper and think of fellow Austrian Marco Rossi, who was picked ninth overall back in 2020 by the Minnesota Wild. The pair grew up just under two hours away from each other and quickly became the face of Austrian hockey as they moved up the ranks. However, that’s about where the similarities end. At 17, Rossi moved to North America to join the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s, where he led the league in scoring in his second season with the team. Although he’s on the smaller side, he’s a high-offence player who will certainly end up on the Wild’s top line someday.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO