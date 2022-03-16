Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Finds twine Tuesday

Forsberg turned aside 35 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Facing a Columbus team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2011 Draft and for whom he made his NHL debut back in 2014-15, Forsberg played well but got little help aside from a Tyler Ennis tally in the first period. The 29-year-old goalie is 2-4-0 over his last six starts with a 2.99 GAA and .915 save percentage, and with Matt Murray (upper body) potentially set to miss the rest of the season, Forsberg seems locked into the No. 1 job in net for Ottawa.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO