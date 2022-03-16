Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Finds twine Tuesday

Ritchie scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and added four PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Ritchie's season-long scoring slump ended at 9:43 of the first period Wednesday, as he earned his first goal and point of the season. He played in this contest because Adam Ruzicka was sent down to AHL Stockton to make room for Calle Jarnkrok, who was acquired from the Kraken. Ritchie has added 45 shots on net, 51 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 30 appearances, but he's far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup going forward.
Comments / 0