ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Finds twine Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stralman scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Panthers Trade Vatrano to Rangers

The Florida Panthers have traded forward Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun. Because the Rangers own two fourth-round picks this season, their own and the Winnipeg Jets’, they will be sending the lower of the two picks to the Panthers as a part of this deal.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Scores in Tuesday's win

Ritchie scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Ritchie contributed one of the Coyotes' four goals in the first period. In his last nine games, the winger has five goals and two assists while seeing third-line usage. He's been given a bigger role than he was with the Maple Leafs to begin the season. Ritchie has 16 points, 68 shots, 108 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 42 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two points in Tuesday's win

Keller scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. His second-period tally gave Arizona a 5-1 lead and extended his point streak to seven games. Keller has been on fire during that stretch with five goals and 14 points, and the surge has brought him up to a point-per-game pace on the season with a career-high 26 goals and 60 points through 60 contests.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twine#Coyotes
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Tending twine versus Canes

Kallgren will defend the cage against Carolina at home Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Kallgren stopped all 35 shots he faced in his first NHL start against the Stars on Wednesday and will be rewarded with another opportunity Thursday. If the 25-year-old netminder continues to perform near this level, he may force the Leafs into some difficult decisions once Jack Campbell (ribs) is cleared to play. Still, Kallgren shouldn't be expected to see too many starts once Campbell is back, making him a temporary fantasy target.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Brett Ritchie: Finally finds twine

Ritchie scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and added four PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Ritchie's season-long scoring slump ended at 9:43 of the first period Wednesday, as he earned his first goal and point of the season. He played in this contest because Adam Ruzicka was sent down to AHL Stockton to make room for Calle Jarnkrok, who was acquired from the Kraken. Ritchie has added 45 shots on net, 51 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 30 appearances, but he's far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Contributes helper Tuesday

Maccelli notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. Maccelli has yet to go more than one game without a point in his young NHL career. He's stepped up with a goal and four helpers in seven appearances since he made his debut March 3 versus the Avalanche. The Finn has added a plus-2 rating with just two shots on goal and three hits in a bottom-six role.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine Thursday

Vanecek will be stationed between the pipes in Columbus on Thursday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports. Vanecek has rattled off five straight wins, posting a 2.36 GAA and a .925 save percentage during that stretch. He's improved to 15-7-5 with a strong 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage on the year. Thursday is the Capitals' fourth matchup against Columbus this season but it will be Vanecek's first start against the Metropolitan rivals.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Should Not Overpay for Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot

The St. Louis Blues‘ biggest need at the trade deadline is a defenseman to bolster the back-end, but with salary cap issues, they may be prone to overpay for whoever they try to get. Ben Chiarot is near the top of the list for possible defensemen for them to make a move for.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Starting Friday

Forsberg will start against visiting Philadelphia on Friday, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports. Forsberg has quietly put together the best season of his career to date. His 13 wins, 2.84 GAA and .916 save percentage are all personal bests to this point, and he's managed to produce those numbers behind a lackluster team in front of him. The Flyers will be playing on the second of a back-to-back set and have managed to average just 2.36 goals for since Jan. 1, which is second last in the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Falls to former club

Forsberg turned aside 35 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Facing a Columbus team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2011 Draft and for whom he made his NHL debut back in 2014-15, Forsberg played well but got little help aside from a Tyler Ennis tally in the first period. The 29-year-old goalie is 2-4-0 over his last six starts with a 2.99 GAA and .915 save percentage, and with Matt Murray (upper body) potentially set to miss the rest of the season, Forsberg seems locked into the No. 1 job in net for Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Tending twine Thursday

Petersen will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Sharks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Petersen had been the backup for the last two games, but head coach Todd McLellan has often regularly rotated his netminders. In his last game against the Sharks, Petersen allowed five goals on 27 shots in a shutout loss, so this could be a tough matchup for him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Friday

Raanta will get the starting nod at home against Washington on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Raanta has won three of his last four starts, allowing two or fewer goals in each. He's now 10-4-2 on the year with a solid .917 save percentage and 2.29 GAA through 18 games this season. This will be his first matchup against the Capitals this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Tending twine Friday

Tokarski will be stationed between the pipes in Calgary on Friday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Tokarski has lost his last three starts dating back to Feb. 19, allowing a combined nine goals on 87 shots during that stretch. On the year, the 32-year-old is 5-9-4 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 20 appearances. He's 1-5-2 on the road despite a respectable .912 save percentage this season.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Finds twine in win

Helm scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Helm doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old center has two points in his last three outings, but he's at just nine points in 49 appearances overall, mainly playing in a fourth-line role. He's added 82 hits and a minus-4 rating, but Helm likely won't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Dubious Free Agent History Under the Pegulas

The 2021-22 NHL season is still ongoing, but it’s never too early to start thinking about offseason additions. The Buffalo Sabres have to make a big splash in free agency after this season concludes, there are no two ways about it. After trading Jack Eichel and his $10 million per year contract to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Sabres found themselves with so much salary cap space that the team had to acquire the rights to Johnny Boychuk from the New York Islanders just to be salary compliant. General manager (GM) Kevyn Adams won’t have any excuses to not pursue a big name this summer, even if it means writing some big checks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Muzzin, Steeves & Simmonds

Even with Auston Matthews missing for the second game of his suspension, the two games could not have gone better from a Toronto Maple Leafs’ perspective. The team won two games in a row. First, the Maple Leafs shut out the Dallas Stars by a 4-0 score, and rookie...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy