Most of the top executives at Deluxe Corp. (NYSE: DLX) received compensation increases last year. Barry McCarthy, the CEO and president, led the way with a compensation figure of $7.8 million in 2021 — a bump of more than 48% from 2020. McCarthy received $5.26 million in the company's 2020 fiscal year, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO