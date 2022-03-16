JFK Drive Is One Step Closer To Being Permanently Car-Free

Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive became temporarily car-free at the beginning of the pandemic to promote social distancing. Now, two years later, the city is looking at making the change permanent.

Yesterday, SF Mayor London Breed moved to make 1.5 miles of JFK Drive permanently car-free, while simultaneously improving certain one-way segments, bicycle facilities, and accessibility. Now the legislation need only pass through the Board of Supervisors to become a reality.

Proposed improvements in the park include better accessibility for seniors and guests with reduced mobility, an expanded free shuttle program operating daily; better parking and ADA access, more programming and events to reflect the diversity of the city, an expanded Museums for All program to cover parking costs, removing restrictions for pick-up and drop-off at the Music Concourse, maintaining emergency vehicle access, adding at least six bike-share stations, and much more.

In order to formulate the plan, SFMTA and SF Rec & Park performed extensive public outreach and got input from tens of thousands of people. Many San Franciscans grew attached to the car-free state of JFK Drive and aren’t willing to part with it.

“I’ve heard from people all over San Francisco that JFK Drive is a better place the way it is today. It is a place people are drawn to and where they can experience the magic of what it means to live in a beautiful city that celebrates open space and has the best park system in the country,’ said Mayor Breed. “The answers we’ve received from the thousands of people who engaged in our outreach process made it clear that there is broad support for this section of JFK Drive remaining closed to vehicle traffic permanently. I’m excited to embrace this new chapter of Golden Gate Park and look forward to our continued work to improve access for seniors, people with disabilities, and those who don’t live nearby.”

Featured image: @sfrecpark via Instagram