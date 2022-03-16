ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Getting to know new Raiders DT Bilal Nichols

 4 days ago
The biggest (literally and figurately) free-agent signing that the Raiders have made so far is Bilal Nichols. But what type of player and person are the Raiders getting? And how does he fit into the defense?

We caught up with Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire to talk about the newest Las Vegas Raider. Here is what she had to say about Nichols and his fit with the Raiders:

What kind of player are the Raiders getting in Bilal Nichols?

Nichols has been one of the feel-good stories for the Bears. He’s still relatively young but has brought consistency to the defensive line during his time in Chicago. Nichols isn’t a star just yet, but he’s a capable starting defensive lineman in the league with immense potential.

What’s Nichols’ biggest strength?

Nichols’ biggest strength is his ability to create interior pressure on the quarterback. He had eight sacks in the last two seasons. Nichols also has a nose for the football, as he’s tallied three takeaways over the last two seasons.

What’s Nichols’ biggest weakness?

Nichols has dealt with some nagging injuries during his time with the Bears, ranging from a broken hand in 2019 to a knee injury that sidelined him in practice. But overall, it’s nothing too concerning.

What impact did Nichols have on the Bears defense?

Nichols was a fifth-round selection that climbed the depth chart and established himself as a starter over the last few years. He’s a dominant run stuffer and has an ability to bring interior pressure on the quarterback. Nichols’ versatility has also been an asset as he’s played both defensive end and nose tackle in a 3-4 defense.

Why is Nichols a good fit for the Raiders?

Nichols is a solid interior defensive starter for the Raiders, where he’ll be a great fit in Patrick Graham’s primarily 3-4 base defense. He should also benefit from a strong edge rush, where he’ll have more opportunities to get after the quarterback with some help from Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

IN THIS ARTICLE
