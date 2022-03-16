ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators Push To End Mask Mandate On Planes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Ted Cruz is tired of wearing a mask when he goes to the airport. The Texas...

Oicu812
2d ago

Cancun Cruz is NOT a scientist!! Him and Jordan are barely Gym teachers with Matt Gaetz as their star pupil!!

B.Kind
2d ago

Good grief, earn your pay and DO something good for the working Americans. Keep your nose where it belongs, your NOT working for the airlines!

rose bloom
2d ago

Pfizer has starting releasing their vaccine safety data per a court-ordered instruction to satisfy a freedom of information request. The data for the first 3 months has been released and partially analyzed. Pfizer reports over 47000 adverse effects and 127 deaths in the first 3 months. This is roughly in line with Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). There Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered.

