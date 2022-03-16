New details emerge in Chinatown murder of Christina Yuna Lee as accused killer indicted

The sicko accused of butchering 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment claimed he was “trying to help the lady,” it was revealed Wednesday — as he was indicted in the brutal slaying.

Assamad Nash, 25, remained stone-faced as he was arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on charges of murder, burglary and sexually motivated burglary in the heinous Feb. 13 crime. He entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney Wednesday afternoon — after initially refusing to come to court in the morning.

Nash, a homeless man with past robberies and petit crimes on his rap sheet, allegedly followed Lee, a Korean American creative producer, into her home and stabbed her to death with a knife from her own kitchen.

The vile act sent shockwaves through the city amid a surge in violence targeting New Yorkers of Asian descent.

New court documents reveal how Nash allegedly claimed to police officers he was a victim, too, after they busted into Lee’s apartment at 111 Chrystie Street and found him hiding under the mattress.

“I was trying to help this female getting hurt by other people. I was trying to help the lady,” he told cops — while claiming that the attacker stabbed him in the leg before escaping.

Christina Yuna Lee was described as “a bright and beloved New Yorker” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.LinkedinAssamad Nash is arraigned in State Supreme Court on March 16, 2022.Alec Tabak for NY Post

He continued ranting outside Lee’s home, saying something like, “The dude stabbed us up,” according to the filing.

“I am from Chinatown and I am for my people,” the document describes the sicko as saying.

Chilling surveillance video allegedly showed Nash trailing Lee as she walked up six flights of stairs to her apartment at around 4:20 a.m., making sure to stay a floor behind her.

Lee had just come home from a nearby club in an Uber, and her attacker slipped into the building behind her.

When she opened her apartment door, the creep ran up and pushed his way in, prosecutors said.

Nash is facing charges of murder, burglary and sexually motivated burglary.Alec Tabak for NY Post

“Immediately thereafter neighbors began to hear sounds” of a struggle and “calls for help,” Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said in court.

A neighbor across the hallway from the woman’s apartment called 911 around 4:22 a.m. after hearing her desperate screams.

“I heard her screaming for help,” Lee’s next door neighbor told The Post the day after the horrifying murder. “I heard someone else inside her apartment, he was trying to make her quiet.”

Nash has past robberies and petit crimes on his rap sheet.Alec Tabak for NY Post

“She was screaming, ‘Help me!’” said the neighbor, who declined to identify himself.

The victim fought fiercely for her life, leaving her attacker with cuts to his body, police sources have said.

Officers arrived in just a few minutes — but couldn’t get inside, Yoran said.

Nash, meanwhile, tried to flee using the apartment’s fire escape, but slipped back inside after a police officer on the roof spotted him.

Speaking to cops through the door, Nash tried to get them to “go away,” claiming he was alone and didn’t need help, the filings state.

Assamad Nash is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal court in February.Pool Photo

Police busted the door open at around 5:40 a.m. and discovered Lee in the bathroom covered in blood — with more than 40 stab wounds to her torso, head and neck, according to prosecutors.

“The victim was naked from the waist up and none of her property had been touched,” Yoran said.

The bloodied yellow-handled knife, from a kitchen set belonging to Lee, was found hidden behind a dresser.

Nash, who also suffered stab wounds, was hauled into an ambulance, where he acted worried for his alleged victim, asking a cop if she was OK and saying something like, “We were partying and the dude escaped,” the court docs state.

“The defendant stated that he was just trying to protect the victim that there was another guy who stabbed them both and escaped,” Yoran said in court.

At Bellevue Hospital later that day, the accused monster again claimed he was innocent — and threatened a police officer for cracking his knuckles, according to the filing.

Chilling surveillance video allegedly showed Nash trailing Lee as she made her way up six flights of stairs to her apartment at around 4:20 a.m.Paul Martinka

“If it’s not on video, how can they say it’s me?” he later told a detective, according to the court doc.

At the time of the sickening crime, Nash, who lived in a nearby homeless shelter, was out on supervised release on four open cases, including assaulting a stranger on the subway, Yoran noted. He also has an extensive rap sheet in New Jersey and a juvenile record.

The alleged killer was notably absent when prosecutors served the indictment Wednesday morning. Judge Laura Ward said she’d been told he refused to come to court from Rikers Island, where he’s been locked up since Feb. 14.

Nash showed no emotion as he was brought into court in the afternoon, wearing a beige jail uniform.

The judge on Wednesday told prosecutors to issue a “force order” to compel him to come to court for arraignment on the indictment April 6.Seth Gottfried

“Today’s indictment marks the beginning of our pursuit of justice in the name of Christina Yuna Lee, a bright and beloved New Yorker who should not have had her life cut short in such a violent, shocking manner in her own home,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement.

“Ms. Yuna Lee’s death not only devastated her loved ones, but struck fear into the hearts of our AAPI neighbors, who have already suffered far too much pain in recent years,” he said.

Lee, who worked for the music platform Splice, had been in the apartment for less than a year, according to the building’s owner, who remembered her as “such a sweet girl.”

If convicted, Nash faces a minimum of 25 years a maximum of life without parole. His next court date is July 18.