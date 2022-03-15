ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Night Forecast

WTHI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasant spring-like weather will continue...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Today will be mild before a winter storm arrives tonight

This morning there will be patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late . Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Saturday morning rain and snow will move into Central PA.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Breezy and bitter cold tonight, staying chilly for Sunday

Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero. Don’t...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6

Snow Chances Return Later This Week

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Updated Snow Projections For Saturday's Storm

Snow was coming down by noon all across the Northeast Saturday morning, postponing St. Patrick's Day parades and making for messy travel conditions. While only about an inch or two had fallen in the suburbs of New York City and Washington DC, the worst of the storm was yet to come for some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, severe storm threat Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Several days in the 60s and 70s. Tracking two rain chances this week, one for Saint Patrick’s Day and one to start the weekend. Another nice day! Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect...
ENVIRONMENT
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cloud cover, rain chances to increase Tuesday night

The sun is expected to make an appearance in our area Tuesday, but we may not see much of it again until Saturday. With high pressure to our northwest and a stalled front over South Carolina, a steady stream of east and northeast winds will keep us mostly cloudy with a chance of rain starting overnight Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House

My house was built in the mid 1920s. Like many old houses, it makes creaking and cracking sounds. What is interesting is that I have noticed a connection between the sounds my house makes and changes in the weather. Specifically, changes in air pressure cause the wood joints in the...
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

03/11/2022: Snow & Wind on the way….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. Here’s the update you’re waiting for…. not many changes…. some finite detail on the snow map – could be some higher totals because of the upslope / terrain enhancement via a West-Northwest wind…. VERY POOR travel expected mid-day thru the afternoon….
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: What Time is It?

No matter where you live, your clock will read one hour ahead of what it did on Saturday, but in some cases, you’ll still be one hour ahead or behind somebody who lives fairly close to you. That, of course, has to do with all this “time-change” tinkering that’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Novak Weather: Signs of more active weather next week

Here is Wednesday's weather briefing that focuses on:. - The continued quiet & seasonably WARM weather pattern that will dominate through the weekend. - A more active weather pattern evolves next week. - Our next opportunity for precipitation arrives early next week along with colder temperatures by mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
WSLS

Luck o’ the Irish shines through after morning rain St. Paddy’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a round of morning rain slowly moving south to north. This has formed on the outer edges of an area of low pressure. Once this low pressure system moves north and east of here, we’ll be on its west side. That’s where the air sinks, leading to breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy