On paper, this marriage makes perfect sense. Mostert is a free agent recovering from injury and looking for a place to rebuild his value. The Dolphins recently hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach, and he was Mostert's offensive coordinator and run game coordinator over the last few seasons in San Francisco. Unfortunately, the Miami backfield is now a bit crowded with Mostert and Chase Edmonds joining a running back room that already included Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Edmonds should be the clear No. 1 in Miami, but he may share snaps and touches if this room stays intact and everyone stays healthy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO