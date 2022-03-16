ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson is selling weed gummies in the shape of a bitten ear

By Natalie O'Neill
 2 days ago

Iron Mike is sinking his teeth into the marijuana industry.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is selling a new line of cannabis gummies shaped like a bitten ear in a nod to his most notorious moment in the ring.

The former world heavyweight champion fighter — who chomped a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear off during a bout in 1997 — has launched an edible pot product called Mike’s Bites, according to a tweet from his company.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” his firm, Tyson 2.0, posted in a tweet Tuesday, along with a photo of the gummies.

Tyson, 55, and Holyfield discussed the idea in a 2019 video, though it’s unclear if Holyfield will get a cut of the profits, according to World Boxing Reports .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNlC1_0eh2kgJX00 The boxer’s firm Tyson 2.0 posted in a tweet Tuesday along with a photo of the gummies.itstyson20/Twitter

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears,” Tyson said at the time. “Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em.”

Holyfield replied, “Well, I could do that.”

The hungry-for-a-win boxer’s license was revoked and he was fined more than $3 million after he chomped down on Holyfield’s ear during the WBA Heavyweight Championship fight in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZLqK_0eh2kgJX00 Tyson was fined over $3 million for biting Holyfield.Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport/Getty Images

In 2018, Tyson announced plans for a one-stop weed shop/amusement park hybrid in California.

