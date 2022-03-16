ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene's bracket is sure to impress his trash can

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gp4a_0eh2kTmy00
Sportswriter Tom Greene's NCAA March Madness bracket. How long until it's in the trash? (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

I have a lot of hope for my newly-formed March Madness bracket. So does my trash can.

Selection Sunday has come and gone, and while many people have rallied their case for and against the Michigan Wolverines making the tournament, they're in.

It was the Dayton Flyers that saw their national championship dreams come to a bitter end that day. They were officially the team ousted from the field of 68 when Richmond defeated Davidson to steal an automatic bid into the tournament. Those from the Atlantic 10 conference that are reading this, it's rare that your conference finds publication in Michigan's Thumb. But here we are. Hope you enjoy the scenery.

The next few weekends will produce 67 games that we all will certainly be interested in, whether we have a dog in the fight or not. Rather than preview all 67 games, as some of them may not theoretically exist, dependent on my picks, let's look at the highlights of my March Madness bracket. It is pictured at the top of the story.

Upsets

These are the key to your one-in-9,223,372,036,854,775,808 chance of achieving a perfect bracket. For those in science — that's two to the 63rd power. While absolutely nobody believes Georgia State will defeat Gonzaga, an upset that monumental has happened in this tournament once before. Remember the UMBC Retrievers in 2018?

While they're not back in the tournament, the Vermont Catamounts are representing their conference, the America East. They have a tough battle with Arkansas in the first round of the tournament.

The upsets that most reporters at the national sports stations have mulled over, but not necessarily picked, are:

1. Chattanooga over Illinois.

2. Loyola-Chicago over Ohio State.

3. South Dakota State over Providence.

4. New Mexico State over Connecticut.

5. Michigan over Colorado State.

Here are a few more upsets that could happen later in the tournament:

1. Saint Mary's over UCLA.

2. Baylor (the reigning National Champion) not making it past the Sweet-16.

3. A 12 or 13 seed reaching the Sweet-16.

4. Saint Mary's over UCLA.

5. Michigan State over Duke.

Of course, a lot of things have to happen, and a lot of things I'm inferring. That's why the odds of a perfect bracket are just so darn low.

That all said, here are a few upsets that I've predicted in my own bracket. They are sure to be wrong:

1. New Mexico State over Connecticut.

2. Vermont over Arkansas.

3. Vermont to the Sweet-16.

4. Virginia Tech over Texas.

5. UAB over Houston.

6. Michigan over Colorado State.

7. Loyola-Chicago over Ohio State.

8. Iowa State over LSU.

9. Baylor falls in the Sweet-16.

10. Only one number-one seed makes the Final Four.

That's a lot, but let's break down more of this bracket.

One-Seeds

They are favored, yes. But rarely do all four make the Final Four. In fact, if you pick all four one-seeds to make the Final Four (Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor), you may as well throw your bracket away before this tournament even starts. The last time that happened was 2008, when UCLA, Memphis, North Carolina and Kansas all made the Final Four.

In this tournament, I only have one of the one-seeds advancing that far. It's our overall number-one seed, Gonzaga. They made the championship game last year, and they're hungry to do the same thing this year, and even further.

Tricky Teams

These teams come out of the First Four, or games that were played Tuesday and Wednesday. On two occasions, teams from the First Four have made it all the way to the Final Four. VCU in 2011, and UCLA just last season. Most normally, at least one First Four team advances to the second round of the tournament or further. Surprisingly enough, I don't have a team advancing that far.

But if I had to pick one, it would be Indiana. Rutgers has the quality wins on their home floor, but this tournament is not being played at home sites. And, as Michigan fans know, Indiana can come back from a double-digit deficit. Trayce Jackson-Davis has made a difference in the Hoosiers' lineup, too. A hot team at the right time, at which Indiana has been, can make all the difference in this tournament.

If I absolutely had to pick a double-digit seed to make the Final Four, it would not be Michigan. Of all teams, it would be Loyola-Chicago. Most of their team returned for the extra COVID-exemption year, and they all returned for two reasons. They want to make another deep run in this tournament, and they like their new coach, Drew Valentine. Michigan State fans know his brother very well, Denzel.

Final Four

Now to the famed question about March Madness brackets, "Who's your Final Four?". Without further adieu, here's what I've come up with from each bracket:

West: Gonzaga

East: Kentucky

South: Tennessee

Midwest: Auburn.

My friends in the SEC, including WRBL's Jack Patterson, 11 Alive's Maria Martin, and WTOC's Lyndsey Gough, will be sure to enjoy that.

No bracket usually ends up how I design it. A lot of people have Arizona playing for a national title, and even I have a feeling Kansas or UCLA will make a run. However, the more I view this bracket, the more I actually like it.

College basketball fans will know that Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe picks up as many rebounds as he does points, and both Tennessee and Auburn have stellar defenses. Rick Barnes is known for his defensive schemes, and Walker Kessler is a menace in the paint. Gonzaga-Kentucky and Tennessee-Auburn will be two stellar match-ups if all four teams are lucky to get this far. That said, prepare for the SEC to make an early exit.

National Champion

They came so close to it last season. They came so close to it in 2017. This year, the ice finally breaks.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will win the national championship. They may have lost Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Filip Petrusev to the NBA, but those that returned are starving to get back onto the big stage. In my bracket, they will defeat Auburn by the final score of 75-67. Again, like in previous column predictions, watch the score-line in the final if you bet the over/under. I have it currently at 142, but that depends on who's in. Watch the score-line, and the defenses, carefully.

Let's all sit back, relax, and enjoy a more-normal March Madness this season. Both Tribune editor Eric Young and assistant editor Scott Nunn will know where I'll be at this Thursday and Friday afternoon — watching the games from my couch, but with my laptop standing by.

Tom Greene is the sportswriter for the Huron Daily Tribune, and is a guy that loves March Madness. While his bracket will certainly be busted by Monday morning, he still had to make an attempt at becoming a certified Bracketologist. While he seeks advice from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Greene can be reached at tom.greene@hearstnp.com .

