Amazon’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Adaptation Adds Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder, And Jason Watkins to Cast

"There’s no ignoring the gore of The Boys," says Zosha Millman. "The show is full of laser eyes boring through bodies, faces getting ripped off, and innards exploding everywhere. If anything limits the violence, it might be the constraints of the CGI and practical effects required to create such gruesome scenes. The Boys: Diabolical, the new animated anthology series from Prime Video set within the same universe, has no such resistance." Millman says Diabolical features "truly impressive feats of gore. If the gut-churning violence of The Boys was reined in by anything, it’s unleashed in animated form, unconstrained by CGI-budgets or anything else. Each chapter lets its full, bloodstained freak flag fly. If you can’t stomach gore, Diabolical might be a tough one to swallow (and also, what are you doing here?). Not all the episodes end on the crass grisliness as The Boys is wont to do. But suffice it to say they get their horrifying licks in."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO