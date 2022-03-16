ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Adaptation Adds Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder, And Jason Watkins to Cast

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Video’s second project from esteemed author Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, The Sandman) has rounded out its cast. According to Deadline, Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder, and Jason Watkins have joined the TV adaptation of Anansi Boys. The series is the second from Gaiman’s overall deal with Amazon...

television.mxdwn.com

Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie is set to star in a new drama, The Time Traveller’s Wife, with Sanditon’s Theo James - and it looks so romantic!. The official teaser trailer for the much-anticipated six-part series was released on Tuesday, and shows Rose as Clare Abshire, a young woman who falls in love with a time traveler, Henry (Theo), only to be left time and time again as he is unwillingly pulled away into time.
TVLine

Mandy Patinkin-Led Murder Mystery Scores Series Order at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The mystery of Mandy Patinkin‘s next TV role has officially been solved: Hulu has ordered to series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, an hourlong drama starring the Homeland vet. Initially ordered to pilot last September, the 10-episode series asks, “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?” Patinkin will star as Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s once-greatest detective, who aims to discover the truth at all costs...
BBC

Peaky Blinders dedicates first episode of final series to Helen McCrory

Peaky Blinders has dedicated the first episode of its sixth and final series to the late actress Helen McCrory. McCrory, who starred as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in the BBC One crime drama, died from cancer last year at the age of 52. Gray's absence was written into the...
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’s Madison Watkins Releases Heartbreaking Ballad ‘Lose to Love’

Madison Watkins returns to the spotlight to sing about lost love on her new single “Lose to Love.” The American Idol alum sticks to her formula and showcases her powerful vocals on the haunting ballad. Fans will remember the singer as the Wild Card pick during Season 19 of the singing competition. Madison finished in the Top 12.
hypebeast.com

'Better Call Saul' Final Season Trailer Chronicles the Evolution of Saul Goodman

AMC has dropped off the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the highly-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk. “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is,” warns Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) during the trailer. The preview sees Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill evolve into his crooked, criminal defense lawyer persona Saul Goodman and chronicles the con man’s chaotic journey ahead of the events of Breaking Bad.
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Max's DMZ Trailer, Gotham Knights Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Rosario Dawson is on a desperate search in the first trailer for HBO Max’s DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, March 17, the series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile,...
theplaylist.net

Writer/Director Reid Carolin Talks ‘Dog’ With Channing Tatum, ‘Gambit,’ & ‘Magic Mike 3’ [Deep Focus Podcast]

On this episode of the Deep Focus podcast, host and Playlist EIC, Rodrigo Perez talks to Reid Carolin, the co-director and co-writer of “Dog,” which he made with co-writer/co-director and star Channing Tatum. Tatum’s been absent from the live-action big screen for nearly four years— the actor needed a break after his divorce and was feeling disillusioned with the industry. But part of the reason he was gone for so long, in addition to his personal life, was trying to write, direct, produce and star in the 20th Century Fox, “X-Men” spin-off “Gambit.” The film was a big passion project to Tatum but eventually fell apart after Disney bought Fox and absorbed it into the greater Marvel brand.
Primetimer

Amazon's The Boys Presents: Diabolical is free to be as gross as it can be

"There’s no ignoring the gore of The Boys," says Zosha Millman. "The show is full of laser eyes boring through bodies, faces getting ripped off, and innards exploding everywhere. If anything limits the violence, it might be the constraints of the CGI and practical effects required to create such gruesome scenes. The Boys: Diabolical, the new animated anthology series from Prime Video set within the same universe, has no such resistance." Millman says Diabolical features "truly impressive feats of gore. If the gut-churning violence of The Boys was reined in by anything, it’s unleashed in animated form, unconstrained by CGI-budgets or anything else. Each chapter lets its full, bloodstained freak flag fly. If you can’t stomach gore, Diabolical might be a tough one to swallow (and also, what are you doing here?). Not all the episodes end on the crass grisliness as The Boys is wont to do. But suffice it to say they get their horrifying licks in."
Benzinga

Amazon Prime Video Eyes Sony's Popular PlayStation Franchise For TV Adaptation

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video is eyeing the television adaptation of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) popular PlayStation franchise "God of War," Deadline reports. Amazon is discussing a live-action TV series based on the mythology-themed video game. "The Expanse" creators and producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and...
Urban Islandz

50 Cent Lands Meeting With Tyler Perry To End Mo’Nique Blackball

50 Cent says he had a meeting with Tyler Perry in his quest to end Mo’Nique blackballed. Rapper 50 Cent’s efforts to help actress Mo’Nique get back in the acting world is finally paying off as he placed heat on Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologize to her for helping to blackball. On Tuesday, the rapper came with an update as he said he spoke to Perry, who denied doing anything to harm the actress’ career.
