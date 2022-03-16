Hire, Get Hired, and Earn Revenue with This Job Board

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite the barriers to starting a business being lower than ever, it's still difficult to find the right talent for your company or, on the flip side, find your dream job. Hiring (or getting hired) shouldn't be such an enormous hassle for so many people, especially since we're all ultimately trying to find one another. That's where Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board comes in. A year-long subscription is on sale for just $699 (reg. $1,236).

Niceboard is a leading job board software for hundreds of communities, allowing you to set up a custom job board in as little as ten minutes. You can also use it to post a job opening, find applicants, and fill open positions. Niceboard has earned rave reviews around the web, including a perfect 5 stars from G2, 4.9/5 from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, and 4.7/5 from SourceForge.

Niceboard's intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard is simple for employers and applicants alike. With no technical skills required, you can set up a new job board in just a few clicks to find talent for your business or even set up a new revenue stream by letting other employers post on your job board for a fee.

When you set up your job board, you can easily link to any domain name or have it live at its own address, all while fully branding the board to amplify your story. Every board is SEO-optimized and offers real-time data reporting so you'll always know exactly how your postings are doing. Each board is mobile-friendly and you can easily insert custom HTML, JavaScript, and CSS on any of your job board pages to increase interactivity and make your boards even more customized.

Niceboard is the job board that fits absolutely everybody's needs, the company says. For a limited time, you can get a one-year subscription to Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board for 43 percent off $1,236 at $699.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

