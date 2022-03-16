ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Portion of Blair Street to close starting next week for excavation

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImAfc_0eh2jx6r00

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers who use Blair Street will need to find another route.

Beginning March 21, southbound lanes will be closed at the intersection will John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street. The northbound road will be reduced to one lane.

On April 1, the road will be fully closed between East Washington Avenue and East Wilson Street as major excavation work begins. Westbound drivers on East Washington Avenue won’t be able to turn onto Blair Street, and eastbound drivers on John Nolen Drive will have to turn onto Williamson Street.

One southbound lane will be opened during rush hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Crews will be fully reconstructing South Blair Street. The project is scheduled to be completed by early November.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD investigating burglary at Park Street business

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a burglar who reportedly stole money from a Park Street business earlier this week. Officials said the burglary was first reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Transmission Latino. The owner said they left the building around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and arrived Wednesday morning to find the front door damaged.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 16 reopens in Fall River after crash

FALL RIVER, Wis. — State Highway 16 has reopened at Main Street in Fall River Thursday after a crash closed the road for more than five hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash around 4:15 p.m. Officials reported the area cleared shortly after 9:30 p.m. Photos from the scene appeared to show a semi-truck left...
FALL RIVER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NB US 151 reopens in Sun Prairie after motorcycle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at West Main Street in Sun Prairie after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Dane County dispatch said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Initially, two lanes were closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened as of 3:12 p.m....
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Prepare for potentially messy Friday morning commute, Streets Division says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to plan ahead Friday morning as the city prepares for a potential snowy mix to impact the morning commute. City officials said they’ll have crews out on the city’s main roadways if and when snow begins to accumulate on the roads. The city’s main thoroughfares — which include roads around schools hospitals and city bus routes — will be cleared throughout the storm as needed.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PFC makes conditional offer to Chris Carbon to become Madison’s next fire chief

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police and Fire Commission voted unanimously Friday evening to make a conditional offer to Chris Carbon to become the city’s next fire chief. Carbon was one of four finalists for the job, which is opening due to current Chief Steven Davis’ retirement. RELATED: ‘My time has come’: Madison fire chief announces retirement Carbon is the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD responds to shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON – No one is injured after Madison police officers were called to the city’s southeast side late Wednesday night. According to officials with the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Eagle’s Perch Drive after receiving tips that shots had been fired and a vehicle had sped away. ﻿ Officers found at...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

18-year-old killed in car vs. semi crash in Columbia Co., police say

FALL RIVER, Wis. — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon following a semi vs. car crash on State Highway 16 in Fall River. The crash, which happened around 4:15 p.m. near the highway’s intersection County Road D, closed down the highway for more than five hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Fall River police identified the man Friday...
FALL RIVER, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nolen
Person
Will John
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man involved in fiery crash on Raymond Road dies

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was hospitalized after a crash on Madison’s southwest side Tuesday has died, Madison police said Wednesday. RELATED: Person hospitalized following crash, vehicle fire in SW Madison Tuesday evening The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Raymond Road at around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old was the only one in the vehicle at...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Traffic Condition#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy