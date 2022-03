Earlier today, Baker Mayfield decided to demand a trade from the Cleveland Browns as his team went behind his back and decided to do an interview with Deshaun Watson. In the end, this was the worst thing the Browns could have done, as Watson is not interested in coming to the team. With that in mind, now, the Browns are without a top-tier QB, and at the same time, their current QB has a real grievance with the team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO