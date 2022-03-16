ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

World court rules for Russia to stop attack on Ukraine

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hecgd_0eh2joPY00
© Associated Press / Vadim Ghirda

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled on Wednesday for Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine.

In a 13-2 vote, the order with a “binding effect” says Russia needs to stop military operations in Ukraine and that the country cannot support anyone trying to continue the conflict.

The court had multiple hearings for the case against Russia, which Russia did not attend.

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia did not go "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the court victory on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further,” Zelensky wrote.

Although the court says its ruling is binding, it has no way to enforce the order, and Russia could ignore it.

Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said the court was "profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law" when reading the decision Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The court voted unanimously to order both countries to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Ukraine filed the lawsuit shortly after Russia invaded at the end of February.

Comments / 2

Related
Seattle Times

The war in Ukraine holds a warning for the world order

The liberal world order has been on life support for a while. U.S. President Joe Biden, in his inaugural address, called democracy “fragile.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said two years ago that “the liberal idea” had “outlived its purpose,” while Chinese President Xi Jinping has extolled the strength of an all-powerful state and, as he put it last March, “self-confidence in our system.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Foreign Ministry#Ukrainian#Icj#Reuters#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hill

The Hill

509K+
Followers
61K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy