Samsung has launched a £900 vacuum cleaner – but this is how you get can £200 off

There are no two ways about it, vacuums are a household essential. And a good one can really transform your cleaning experience, sucking up even the smallest bits of dirt and hair while cutting down the time spent pushing a contraption around the house.

With hundreds on the market ranging in price anywhere from £20 all the way up to £1,000 or more, it can be hard to find the perfect one. Here at IndyBest we’ve tested everything from the Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick to the Miele triflex HX1 cat and dog and are always keeping a watchful eye on the latest deals to be had.

We reviewed the Samsung jet 90 pro VS20R9049S3 cordless vacuum only recently, with our tester sharing that “we loved the Samsung jet 90 pro VS20R9049S3, and we only hope to see more vacuum models from the brand in the very near future”.

And it looks like our wishes have been granted, as Samsung is debuting its new all-in-one bespoke jet vacuum with not one, but three models. Each one is slightly different to your usual cordless stick, coming with a very flash all-in-one “clean station”.

Officially launching on 21 March, with the cheapest option retailing for £749, and the highest for £899, they certainly are quite the investment. But Samsung is offering an impressive £200 discount to anyone pre-ordering one of the three models. Just enter code “BESPOKE20” at the checkout before 20 March, and keep reading below for more information.

Samsung bespoke jet complete: £549, Samsung.com

Starting off with the cheapest option, the bespoke jet complete comes in a sleek misty white colourway, has a cleaning time of one hour, and a three-and-a-half-hour charging time. All of the vacuums have a similar setup, featuring a handheld stick that slots into an all-in-one cleaning station that charges, stores and empties the dirt into a disposable anti-bacterial dust bag that the brand says inhibits 99.9 per cent of bacterial growth.

The stick itself weighs just 1.44kg and has a five-step multi-layered filtration system, claiming to trap 99.999 per cent of dust with a filter. It offers 210W of suction power and can run on any surface thanks to the pet tool, slim action brush, dual-action brush and combination and crevice tool attachments. And of course, with the pre-order discount code “BESPOKE20” applied, you’re getting £200 off.

Samsung bespoke jet complete extra: £649, Samsung.com

One model up from the bespoke jet complete is the bespoke jet complete extra. And as you can imagine, it has all of the capabilities of the entry-level model, plus an extra battery for an hour of extra cleaning. It also comes in a very fashionable woody green, making it sleek enough to be left out rather than tucked away in a drawer under the stairs. And with the “BESPOKE20” discount code applied, the price is £649 rather than £849.

Samsung bespoke jet pro extra: £699, Samsung.com

Finally, the most expensive model, the bespoke jet pro extra, comes with all of the aforementioned cleaning technologies of the previous two models (including the two batteries) and a very handy extra feature – it can also be used as a mop. With a spray spinning sweeper, antibacterial reusable pads and disposable wet pads all included within the box, it easily transforms from sucking up dirt to polishing floors in no time. It comes in midnight blue, and with the code “BESPOKE20” the price is only £699, down from £899.

