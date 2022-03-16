ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung has launched a £900 vacuum cleaner – but this is how you get can £200 off

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsUv3_0eh2jfT100

There are no two ways about it, vacuums are a household essential. And a good one can really transform your cleaning experience, sucking up even the smallest bits of dirt and hair while cutting down the time spent pushing a contraption around the house.

With hundreds on the market ranging in price anywhere from £20 all the way up to £1,000 or more, it can be hard to find the perfect one. Here at IndyBest we’ve tested everything from the Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick to the Miele triflex HX1 cat and dog and are always keeping a watchful eye on the latest deals to be had.

We reviewed the Samsung jet 90 pro VS20R9049S3 cordless vacuum only recently, with our tester sharing that “we loved the Samsung jet 90 pro VS20R9049S3, and we only hope to see more vacuum models from the brand in the very near future”.

And it looks like our wishes have been granted, as Samsung is debuting its new all-in-one bespoke jet vacuum with not one, but three models. Each one is slightly different to your usual cordless stick, coming with a very flash all-in-one “clean station”.

Officially launching on 21 March, with the cheapest option retailing for £749, and the highest for £899, they certainly are quite the investment. But Samsung is offering an impressive £200 discount to anyone pre-ordering one of the three models. Just enter code “BESPOKE20” at the checkout before 20 March, and keep reading below for more information.

Read more:

Samsung bespoke jet complete: £549, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqgcF_0eh2jfT100

Starting off with the cheapest option, the bespoke jet complete comes in a sleek misty white colourway, has a cleaning time of one hour, and a three-and-a-half-hour charging time. All of the vacuums have a similar setup, featuring a handheld stick that slots into an all-in-one cleaning station that charges, stores and empties the dirt into a disposable anti-bacterial dust bag that the brand says inhibits 99.9 per cent of bacterial growth.

The stick itself weighs just 1.44kg and has a five-step multi-layered filtration system, claiming to trap 99.999 per cent of dust with a filter. It offers 210W of suction power and can run on any surface thanks to the pet tool, slim action brush, dual-action brush and combination and crevice tool attachments. And of course, with the pre-order discount code “BESPOKE20” applied, you’re getting £200 off.

Pre-order now

Samsung bespoke jet complete extra: £649, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vol6f_0eh2jfT100

One model up from the bespoke jet complete is the bespoke jet complete extra. And as you can imagine, it has all of the capabilities of the entry-level model, plus an extra battery for an hour of extra cleaning. It also comes in a very fashionable woody green, making it sleek enough to be left out rather than tucked away in a drawer under the stairs. And with the “BESPOKE20” discount code applied, the price is £649 rather than £849.

Pre-order now

Samsung bespoke jet pro extra: £699, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuFSQ_0eh2jfT100

Finally, the most expensive model, the bespoke jet pro extra, comes with all of the aforementioned cleaning technologies of the previous two models (including the two batteries) and a very handy extra feature – it can also be used as a mop. With a spray spinning sweeper, antibacterial reusable pads and disposable wet pads all included within the box, it easily transforms from sucking up dirt to polishing floors in no time. It comes in midnight blue, and with the code “BESPOKE20” the price is only £699, down from £899.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For discounts on vacuums and home appliances, try the links below:

Fancy an even bigger saving on your vacuum cleaner? Take a look at the best bits from the Shark sale

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Mop and Bucket System Lets You 'Clean in Half the Time,' and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been trying to unlatch that sticky mess in the corner of the kitchen to no avail, it's likely you're using the wrong tool. Rather than get down on your hands and knees and scrub until your fingers swell, try using a more effective device, like the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket.
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Say This Handheld Pet Hair Vacuum Is 'the Only Thing That Has Worked,' and It's Just $31 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with your furry friend, but owning a pet can also come with endless cleaning. Instead of trying to use lint rollers to clean your furniture, turn to something more compact and convenient like a handheld vacuum that's specifically designed to pick up stubborn pet hair and dander.
PET SERVICES
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Vacuums#Vacuum Cleaners#Mobile Device#Indybest#Miele
ETOnline.com

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Under $100 at Amazon

There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on sale at Amazon. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $78 (regularly $116) when the coupon is applied. This highly rated vacuum more than 2,700 5-star reviews. Toppin's...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This massive air fryer is 48% off at Best Buy — save $140!

With technology continuing to make food prep a convenient experience, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals. And today, Best Buy has dropped the price of the Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven to just $150, which is a massive savings of $140 from its regular price of $290. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase, and it’s a limited-time offer so if you’re looking for a way to eat a little cleaner and cook a little more conveniently, click over to Best Buy and grab this great deal now.
SHOPPING
domino

We Tested the Best Upholstery Cleaners to Tackle Stains and Scratches

Between Netflix marathons and entertaining a whole slew of guests, your sofa can take a serious beating. And even if you’re extra-careful, there’s always the risk of stains from dirty paw prints, messy fingers, or even a dreaded red-wine spill. Unfortunately, you can’t just toss an entire couch...
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

This $29 Gadget Makes Your Home Smart In Minutes

Building out a smart home doesn’t have to cost a ton of money or even take a lot of time. Sure, depending on the level of automation you want, you can really get in the weeds with rewiring your lights or other electric work. But the SwitchBot is likely the simplest—and most affordable—way to go about it. This simple button-pressing device that retrofits to your switches, buttons, and older appliances, turning your existing gear smart so that you can control things like your garage door or coffee maker with voice commands, a mobile app, or even basic pre-set schedules.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

10 Best Air Purifiers On Sale to Help You Breathe Easy with Seasonal Allergies

If you have spring or summer allergies, you probably have your Claritin and cleaning supplies at the ready at all times. However, sometimes there are challenges that even the strongest antihistamines can't relieve. With the pollen count increasing as we transition into spring, you might want to add an air purifier or two to your home. With allergens already in the air, Amazon has some great sales on quality air purifiers — and we found the best deals for you.
HEALTH
SPY

The Best Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Forget ye olde mattress store. Thanks to the bed-in-a-box trend, it’s incredibly easy to shop for the best mattresses online. With just a few clicks, you can have a high-quality twin, queen or king-size mattress delivered directly to your door. In the past few years, a lot of new mattress startups specializing in direct-to-consumer delivery have entered the market, which means that you can choose from dozens of low-cost mattresses. These bed-in-a-box mattresses come...
SHOPPING
GreenwichTime

Breathe easy with this discounted Insignia air purifier from Best Buy

I never really understood the need for air purifiers until I was sent one, and after it ran awhile I found myself marveling at the positively spa-like air around me. Great for those who have pets, deal with air pollution, occasionally burn batches of popcorn, or perhaps enjoy smoking every now and again without their neighbors catching on, air purifiers are an easy way to boost the quality of one of the most important things you need to survive (that’s oxygen, people).
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

You Can Get the Coveted Roomba Vacuum For Just $179 Right Now

One of the best investments I made in recent years was getting a robot vacuum. I’ll still break out my Dyson vac when I need to, but having a robovac take care of the everyday dirt has been a godsend, especially since I’m home a lot more now. Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price for one either thanks to the iRobot Roomba sale on Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $150, and Amazon Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much It Picks Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After years of rolling out the heavy upright vacuum cleaner, you're deserving of a much-needed break. And while you certainly can't just stop vacuuming, you can invest in a device that will do the work for you: a robot vacuum cleaner. Not sure where to begin? Start with the iLife A4s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy