ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Golden Goose Introduces Sunglasses

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxNbv_0eh2jeaI00

Click here to read the full article.

Golden Goose , which built its success on the Superstar sneakers available in about 400 iterations and has since expanded to offer ready-to-wear and accessories, is dropping its first sunglasses collection this week.

Manufactured by an artisanal workshop based in the Veneto region, the range includes a Panthos frame; a 1970s genderless style, also available in a version with teardrops crystals; a rectangular acetate model, as well as two metal frames, an aviator and cat-eye style.

More from WWD

They retail between 195 and 320 euros. Each frame comes with an engraved message on the stems’ inside face reading “Forever. For You.”

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Goose Sets Ambitious Responsibility Plan With Its Community in Mind

Pambianco Study: Golden Goose Again Ranks First in Potential IPO 2021 List

Golden Goose Bets Big on New Shoe Style

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 But don’t just take our word for it....
SKIN CARE
WWD

Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide.  The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'A Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start...
BUSINESS
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Golden Goose Introduces#Supersized Shopping Mall
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
Washingtonian.com

Branching Out From Skinny Jeans? Here Are Three Ways to Wear New Denim.

Tashira Halyard is an anti-racism equity consultant and founder of the DC lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Politics & Fashion (@politicsandfshn on Instagram). Here, she shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim. Weekend Brunch. Top: “Tori” sweater by Hanifa, $199 at hanifa.co. Jeans:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
d1softballnews.com

PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid’s New Favourite Jeans Are Floral

Bella Hadid’s non-conformist style has made her one of the most stylish Gen-Z supermodels around. We’ve come to expect off-duty looks that are just as arresting as the outfits she models on runways across the globe. Never one to follow the crowd, the supermodel stepped out wearing a pair of (now sold-out) cotton wreath patterned jeans from Denim Tears’s exclusive Levi’s capsule collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever. The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

The Only 6 Spring Handbag Trends You Need to Know for 2022

Spring is in the air, and along with the blooming of flowers and shedding of puffer coats comes a wave of new spring trends to dive into. The easiest (and often most fun) trends to pull off are always new handbags—you never have to worry about ordering the wrong size or developing blisters unlike with dresses or sandals—which is why we’ve pulled together a list of the only six bag trends you need to know for the coming season. From colorful pops to throwback carryalls, here are the best pieces to add to your shopping cart before anyone else.
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

Versace Enlists Celeb Sisters to Promote the New Medusa Mini

It seems Donatella Versace subscribes to the notion that two is always better than one. Why have one Hadid when you can have both? When it came to Versace’s spring/summer 2022 campaign, Donatella tapped both model sisters to lead the way, and now, as the brand promotes the latest iteration of their popular Medusa bag, even more famous sister duos are getting adopted into the Versace family.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Paris Hilton’s New Sunglasses Collab With Quay Australia Is a Y2K Dream

There’s a lot we should be thanking Paris Hilton for—and when it comes to fashion, specifically, well...what would velour tracksuits be without her? Or sparkly dresses? Shoulder bags? The color pink?? The style icon and business mogul is practically the queen of the revived and thriving ~Y2k aesthetic~. And you betcha her magic and influence continue in the year 2022. Exhibit A: this QUAY X PARIS sunglasses collaboration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Shop 10 Boudoir-Inspired Slip Dresses To Make Bedroom Eyes At

Seductive boudoir style was exhibited at various levels of undress on the autumn/winter 2022 catwalks – think scarlet and lace pantyhose at Blumarine and Gucci, dominatrix buckles at Roberto Cavalli, and lashings of Latex and vinyl at Coperni, Versace, Courrèges and Sportmax. But for something a little softer, the slip dress – insouciant and eternal – emerged as one of the key dress silhouettes of the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Why SOREL's Summer Sandals Are the Shoe of the Season

A recurring dilemma often presents itself those mornings when you find yourself debating whether to wear a shoe that’s more “fashion-forward” or something a bit more comfortable, especially when you know you’ll be out and about all day. It’s something that the brains at SOREL know...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy