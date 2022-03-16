ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid ‘not yet seasonal or predictable’, says WHO

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsGd1_0eh2jbw700

Covid-19 is yet to settle into a “seasonal or predictable” pattern, global health leaders have said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) dismissed the notion that the virus was “through it in the northern hemisphere until next winter” as it highlighted rising cases of the virus in the UK.

And it warned that deaths will follow any rise in cases.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , director general of the WHO, told a media briefing: “After several weeks of declines, reported cases of Covid-19 are once again increasing globally.

“These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg.

“And we know that when cases increase, so do deaths.

“Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted.

“Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over.”

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, added: “The virus is still moving around quite easily and in the context of waning immunity and the fact that vaccines don’t work perfectly against infection, the likelihood is that this virus will echo around the world.

“It will be high on some parts and sometimes it will move and be higher again, it will move to another area where immunity is waning.

“And the virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility and will survive in those pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up.

“This is how viruses work – they establish themselves within a community and they will move quickly to the next community that’s unprotected.

“So I do think it’s very important that we recognise that the transmission of this disease will occur. It will wax and wane.

“It has not settled down into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet.

“So the idea that we’re through it in the northern hemisphere now and we’ve got to wait till next winter – I think when we look at increasing rates for example of cases in the likes of the UK, I think we need to be very, very, very vigilant.

“We need to be very cautious. We need to watch this very carefully.”

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, suggested that there are many reasons behind the increase in cases.

She said that cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were “transmitting at a very intense level around the world”,  including the BA.2 version of this variant which “is the most transmissible variant we have seen to date”.

Meanwhile many public health measures have been eased which “provides the virus an opportunity to spread” and vaccination coverage around the world is “incomplete”.

And “misinformation” about the virus is “causing a lot of confusion” she added.

“We completely understand that the world wants to move on from Covid-19, but this virus spreads very efficiently between people and if we don’t have the right interventions in place, the virus will take opportunities to continue to spread,” she said.

On Monday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that a rise in Covid infections was to be “expected” following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England.

But he insisted that the UK remains in a “very good position” with regards to the virus.

Covid-19 infections are rising in all four UK nations for the first time since the end of January, with levels in Scotland already at a record high, according to the latest ONS estimates.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#World Health Organization
The Independent

Covid deaths in Scotland more than double to 41 as case numbers rise

Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, more than double the number the previous day, according to latest figures.Cases have risen to 14,387 in the past day, the highest number of infections since early January.Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday increased by 127 on the previous day.The number of cases recorded in the Scottish Government figures on Thursday was up from 11,957 the day before, and the highest since January 8, when 15,646 were reported.Today, 14,387 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,636 people were in hospital yesterday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Are 'incidental' Covid admissions fuelling a spike in hospitals? NHS figures show an extra 600 beds were occupied by infected patients last week... but only a QUARTER of those were primarily ill with the virus

Only a quarter of the rise in newly-occupied NHS Covid beds last week was down to patients actually ill with the virus, official data suggests. Up-to-date NHS England figures reveal 8,569 infected patients were being treated in hospitals across the country on March 8, up by almost 600 on the previous Tuesday. But over the same time-frame, there was only a jump of 136 coronavirus 'patients' who were primarily sick with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Health chiefs are told to put a bit of 'oomph' into fourth Covid jab rollout as hospital admissions rise for a week straight in sign booster immunity may be waning

Pressure is mounting on health chiefs to speed up the rollout of fourth Covid vaccine doses to the vulnerable after virus hospital admissions surged in the past week. No10's vaccine advisory panel recommended last month that over-75s, care home residents and patients with weakened immune system should be given the top-up shots around six months after their original booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Up to 100 migrants are picked up in the English Channel a day after more than 400 people packed into 12 small boats, arrived in the UK and took total for the year to 2,600

At least 100 illegal migrants have been picked up in the Channel, a day after more than 400 men, women and children packed into 12 dinghies in France and sailed to Britain. More than 900 men, women and children were intercepted in small boats illegally crossing the Channel from France on Tuesday, in what is thought to be the largest number of migrants attempting to reach Britain in a single day so far this year.
IMMIGRATION
WPRI 12 News

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren't necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Passenger locator forms and pre-travel tests to be axed on Friday

All remaining coronavirus travel measures including passenger locator forms will end on Friday, the Transport Secretary has said, in a move that will make foreign holidays easier even as coronavirus cases rise in the UK.Grant Shapps said on Monday that the changes, which also include the requirement for unvaccinated people to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the UK, will “mean greater freedom in time for Easter”.These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for EasterGrant ShappsAfter a meeting with senior ministers, he said the measures will end for travel to the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron variant spreads as UK cases surge

Covid cases are rising across the UK with the "Stealth Omicron" variant accounting for 57 per cent of cases in England.Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron mutation which experts fear might be more transmissible.The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.Separate figures show there more than 72,000 new cases reporterd on 13 March, down from 84,000 on 10 March.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Monday morning a rise in infections was to be "expected" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to drop globally, WHO says

LONDON -- The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths globally have continued to fall in the past week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with only the Western Pacific reporting an increase in COVID-19. In its latest report on the pandemic issued on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said new COVID-19 infections dropped by 5% in the last week, continuing a declining trend that started more than a month ago. Deaths were also down by 8% and have been falling globally for the last two weeks.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy