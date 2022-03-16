Britain’s response to Ukraine refugee crisis a ‘source of shame’, says TUC

Britain ’s response to the Ukraine refugee crisis has been branded a “source of shame” by the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), with the union group accusing ministers of taking a “slow” and “mean-spirited” approach.

In a letter to Boris Johnson , TUC general secretary France O’Grady said the government had “fallen short of the humanity, common decency and urgent action that ordinary working people in Britain expect” in responding to the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in recent weeks.

She called on the prime minister to replicate the actions of countries across Europe and open up visa free travel to all those fleeing conflict and war, both from Ukraine and “around the world”, adding that “sufficient funding” must be provided to support refugees when they arrive in the UK.

Extending her concerns to the government’s wider approach to immigration and asylum, Ms O’Grady said ministers should scrap the Nationality and Borders Bill - a piece of legislation currently going through Parliament - warning that it would give UK refugees an “even colder welcome”.

Britain’s offer to help Ukrainian refugees has been widely criticised after it refused to introduce visa-free travel to those fleeing, instead introducing a family scheme a week after the start of the war allowing Ukrainians with relatives who are settled in the country to join them.

Refugees have struggled to navigate the scheme’s application process, which has required many to travel to visa centres, sometimes located many miles away , and forced some to wait for hours in the cold . The Home Office subsequently eased the requirements and since Tuesday refugees with passports have been able to apply online.

On Monday, more than a fortnight after Russia invaded, the UK government announced a separate scheme which will allow Ukrainians with no family links to come to the UK and live in homes offered by members of the public, with access to work and public funds.

In her letter to the prime minister, Ms O’Grady raised concerns about this scheme, warning that it does not grant refugees access to housing benefit – which she said creates a “real risk” of people ending up homeless in cases where a placement breaks down and they need to pay for their own accommodation.

She adds: “We urge you now to replicate the actions of countries across Europe and open up visa free travel to all those fleeing conflict and war, from Ukraine and around the world, and to ensure that sufficient funding is provided to support refugees when they arrive in the UK.”

While Ms O’Grady said she supported the decision to allow Ukrainian refugees to access employment, she said a “real welcome” would require people to be “properly supported to find decent work”.

“Migrant workers are more likely to be exploited. The language barrier they face, and their precarious immigration status means they are less likely to know their rights and may be afraid to complain if they are being mistreated,” the letter states.

Condemning the borders bill, which has returned to the House of Commons this week after being debated by the Lords, the general secretary said: “We must ensure that those fleeing future wars do not face an even colder welcome, by stopping the Nationality and Borders Bill.

“If the bill is passed many Ukrainians, along with others around the world fleeing conflict, threats to their lives and seeking safety may find themselves treated as criminals and deported, instead of being offered sanctuary.”

The legislation, being pushed through by home secretary Priti Patel, would see refugees penalised and possibly criminalised for their method of arrival to the UK, and could see asylum seekers sent to offshore hubs for processing and subjected to “pushbacks” if they try to reach Britain in small boats.

Ms O’Grady called for a “universal, non-discriminatory” asylum system that “treats all refugees, regardless of where they come from, equally” – adding that the Homes for Ukraine scheme can be “no substitute” for a properly funded system that provides universal refugee protection.

It comes as the United Nations announced that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian onslaught began three weeks ago - the largest exodus in Europe since the Second World War.

Many have fled to neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania, while some 300,000 people are estimated to have moved onwards to western European countries, such as the UK.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

