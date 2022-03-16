Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette file for re-election
It's official Governor Henry McMaster will run for re-election. McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette filed to seek another term with the State Election Commission Thursday morning.
McMaster said " When we work together to advance our shared conservative values we can achieve great things.. South Carolina is in the best financial shape ever and we are excited to build upon that success by cutting taxes. For South Carolina, the best is yet to come."
Comments / 0