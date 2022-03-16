ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette file for re-election

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQVXd_0eh2jPIH00

It's official Governor Henry McMaster will run for re-election. McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette filed to seek another term with the State Election Commission Thursday morning.

McMaster said " When we work together to advance our shared conservative values we can achieve great things.. South Carolina is in the best financial shape ever and we are excited to build upon that success by cutting taxes. For South Carolina, the best is yet to come."

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 WORD

New State House Speaker reportedly tabbed

It looks like the next Speaker of the State House has been tabbed. Just hours after current Speaker Jay Lucas announced he will not seek re-election, reports out of Columbia surfaced regarding the next person to fill the seat.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Evette
Person
Henry Mcmaster
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
3K+
Followers
791
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy