ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Versatile Chris Owings happy to contribute (almost) anywhere; Orioles bring back pitchers Chris Ellis, Conner Greene | NOTES

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Chris Owings’ first workout as an Oriole on Tuesday featured practically every glove he owns: his most frequently used for middle-infield work, the outfield glove he’s worn more often in recent seasons, the first-base mitt he’s deployed in only spring training.

“Catcher is where I kind of draw the line,” Owings quipped Wednesday morning.

He perhaps picked a bad day to make such a declaration, with opportunity suddenly available after Adley Rutschman, Baltimore’s top prospect, was shut down with a right tricep strain . But Owings, 30, is otherwise willing to play wherever the Orioles will need him to, though he figures to get most of his work as a shortstop candidate after signing a minor league deal Tuesday.

During his nine-season career, Owings has appeared in major league games at every position but first base and catcher. This marks the third straight year he’s signed a minor league deal, the previous two coming with the Colorado Rockies. He batted .298/.372/.536 over 94 plate appearances in those two seasons with the Rockies — success that he said was the result of swing changes focused on his keeping his swing path through the ball — but dealt with injuries both years. He spent most of 2021 on the injured list with a left thumb injury that required surgery.

He played winter ball in the Dominican Republic in the offseason, appearing in 20 games and nearly matching his number of plate appearances with Colorado. He moved around, playing second, third, center and right, but there’s a path to playing time for him at shortstop with the Orioles. Baltimore has Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo on the 40-man roster, but neither has much major league experience.

“I can bring a lot to the table, if that role changes, so it’s not just that this is my position and this is it,” Owings said. “I am flexible, but right now, I think I’m going to be working at shortstop mostly.”

The Orioles are having Owings move between infield and outfield groups during workouts, allowing him to get to know both sets of players and take on the veteran mantle that has also been bestowed on free-agent signees Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos . He said he had a similar role in Colorado and is glad to do so again as one of five players 30 or older in Baltimore’s 65-player camp.

“I have a little experience, and just helping some young guys grow and me playing different positions, I’m in different groups all at different times,” Owings said. “I think it is unique for me to experience what it’s like to be an outfielder or what it’s like to be an infielder, so I do bring a little bit to the table with that. But yeah, it’s funny. When I looked at the roster, I am definitely one of the older guys here, and I don’t feel like I am a veteran. I don’t feel like I’m 35, right? I have been in baseball a little bit, but I feel like I still have some baseball to play, for sure.”

Ellis, Greene sign minor league deals

A pair of right-handers who played significant roles in the Orioles’ pitching staff late in 2021 returned to the organization Wednesday. Chris Ellis and Conner Greene signed minor league contracts that included invitations to spring training.

Ellis, 29, made six strong starts for the Orioles after joining the club on an August waiver claim from the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 2.49 ERA. After ending the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, he was outrighted to Triple-A and elected free agency. A hard thrower, Greene, 26, had a 7.71 ERA with Baltimore but got a few late-season, high-leverage opportunities.

Manager Brandon Hyde also announced that Spenser Watkins, another right-hander on Baltimore’s 2021 pitching staff who re-signed on a minor league contract before the lockout, will start Friday’s Grapefruit League opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Ed Smith Stadium.

Mattson (shoulder) is pain-free

Right-hander Isaac Mattson said his pitching shoulder is free of pain a day after Hyde said the 26-year-old reliever is a month behind and thus won’t be able to break camp the Orioles.

One of four pitchers Baltimore acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in December 2020 for starter Dylan Bundy, Mattson said he had some shoulder pain in August but felt healthy after taking a couple of weeks off. When he started throwing in the fall, the inflammation returned, and he got a physical therapy plan from the Orioles not long before the league-imposed lockout began, which prevented the team from communicating with Mattson as he recovered.

Mattson said he was still able to work out throughout the offseason, with some lifts modified for the sake of his shoulder. Although his in-game return to the mound will be delayed, Mattson threw a bullpen session Saturday, throwing 75% fastballs.

“It’s a little disappointing, but at the same time, just got to control what I can and do the best I can to be ready when I can be,” Mattson said. “Just following the steps that the training staff’s put in place and taking care of my body as best I can.”

League names return to MiLB

Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday that league names will return in 2022 after leagues were named for their level and geographical region in 2021.

After spending last year in Triple-A East, the Norfolk Tides are back to playing in the International League, with Double-A Bowie once again part of the Eastern League.

Before the realignment of the minor leagues before last season, the South Atlantic League housed Low-A teams, but it’s now home to Baltimore’s High-A affiliate, the Aberdeen IronBirds. Delmarva, a former member of the South Atlantic League, is part of the Carolina League.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees add 3 veterans to spring training, including familiar face

TAMPA — Yankees spring training just got a little fuller. On Wednesday, the team announced adding a trio of non-roster invitees: Infielders Phillips Evans and Ronald Guzman and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. Evans, Guzman and LaMarre project as possible Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre depth players. LaMarre could have an outside chance at...
MLB
NJ.com

Red Sox suffer big-time loss with critical spring training injury

The Boston Red Sox have Nathan Eovaldi lined up to face the New York Yankees on Opening Day. And now we know why. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “News out of Red Sox camp: Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will not be ready for the start of the season.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conner
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Conner Greene
Person
Adley Rutschman
NBC Sports

Red Sox highlights: Watch Bobby Dalbec hit first home run of spring training

MLB spring training got underway Thursday, and the first player to hit a home run was Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Dalbec doubled Boston's lead over the Minnesota Twins to 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Atlantic League#International League#Minor League Baseball
KTVZ

Jake Diekman guaranteed $8M in 2-year deal with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla, (AP) — Left-hander Jake Diekman is guaranteed $8 million in his two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. Diekman gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Boston has a $4 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. The 35-year-old reliever was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA with a career-high seven saves in 67 relief appearances for Oakland last season, striking out 83 in 60 2/3 innings. He has a 2.96 ERA over the past two seasons.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox ace Chris Sale (rib stress fracture) to miss opener again

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the season. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said that Sale had the problem when he reported to the team’s spring training complex at the end of the lockout.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Beat Twins 14-1 in 1st Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 in their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon, March 17th. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, as Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the Spring, in his 1st at bat. It was a 2-run shot, driving in Jarren Duran.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets newcomer Canha boosted by Showalter's compliments

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — In his first week of spring training camp with a new team, New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha already possesses something all players want from their manager: trust. Canha has earned it, new Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Trustworthy guy, guy you can...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox sign Travis Shaw, Deivy Grullon to minors deals

The Red Sox are bringing corner infielder Travis Shaw back to the organization on a minor-league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (via Twitter). The Meister Sports is already in camp with the Sox and will compete for a roster spot in spring training. The Sox have since announced the signing, adding that catcher Deivy Grullon has also been invited to camp on a minor-league deal.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy