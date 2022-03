Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has stressed the need for care to be taken with Wesley Fofana after the defender’s memorable return to action on Thursday.Fofana marked what was his first appearance since breaking his leg in pre-season by scoring the goal that sent the Foxes through to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.While Leicester were beaten in the last-16 second leg in Rennes, the 21-year-old’s header early in the second half of the 2-1 defeat saw them advance 3-2 on aggregate.They will now face PSV Eindhoven, with the winner to face Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semis.Speaking to Premier League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO