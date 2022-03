This past Saturday and Sunday were some of the most beautiful days we have seen in Louisiana over the past several months. The skies were bright blue, the breezes were calm and gentle, and the sunshine was plentiful. That truly was the calm before the storm. Not only was it the calm of the weekend before the start of a hectic workweek but it legitimately was the calm ahead of what could be a significant threat for severe storms and tornadoes across almost all of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO