Religion

Life Questions, Season 4, Episode 5: Is It Okay to Be Cremated?

By Hannah Bowers
wtlw.com
 3 days ago

Nashville News Hub

Pastor, who performed thousands of baptisms, used one wrong word for decades; now they are considered invalid and thus people need to be baptized again

According to reports, the priest has handed in his resignation after a church investigation found that he performed baptisms that were invalid for most of his over 20-year career. Officials said that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2020 verified that when baptism is granted with the formula “We baptize …” it becomes invalid and thus people need to be baptized again.
RELIGION
Odessa American

Adam and Eve brought sin into the world

Told in Genesis 2:4 to 3:24, the story of Adam and Eve tells how sin came into the world and it sets up the appearance thousands of years later of Jesus Christ, who offered redemption, ministers say. The Revs. Hector Aguilar and Windsor Archie say the first people created by...
RELIGION
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
RELIGION
Lima News

Letter: Catholics should worry about proper baptisms

I was very distressed over people’s objections to the Roman Catholic Church using its authority over invalid baptisms (Lima News, Feb. 22). In the case of baptism, Matthew quotes Jesus as commanding the 11 disciples, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them everything I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28: 19-20) (I don’t think He left room for self composition there.)
LIMA, OH
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
New York Culture

The First Black Church in the United States

February is a Black History Month. We make an extra effort to learn about the Black culture and history, and religion is a big part of it. Do you know what the first Black Church of the United States was? It was no other than the First African Baptist Church of Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Guardian

When prayer does not bring any relief

To those who have been discussing the efficacy of prayer (Letters, 14 March), I would recommend a look at a 2006 Harvard study into praying for sick people, which was funded to the tune of $2.5m by the Templeton Foundation, an American philanthropic organisation. Scientists studied 1,800 patients using double-blind testing, which was recognised as being rigorous and reliable. Of the three groups tested, there were no discernible results in two of them; in the third group, some people who were really ill and knew they were being prayed for got worse – not many, but statistically measurable. I understand that this will not make a blind bit of difference to people’s beliefs.
RELIGION
KTEN.com

New ‘God’s Not Dead’ Film Inspires You To Explore Freedom & Liberty

Originally Posted On: https://insider.pureflix.com/movies/new-gods-not-dead-film-inspires-you-to-explore-freedom-liberty. Reverend Dave is back for another harrowing journey in “God’s Not Dead: We the People” — a powerful exploration of liberty and freedom. In the fourth film in the franchise — which is available exclusively on Pure Flix — Reverend Dave, portrayed...
RELIGION

