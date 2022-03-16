ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Andrews bids farewell to Shaq Mason with heartfelt post

By Isaiah Houde
 5 days ago
David Andrews and Shaq Mason had one of the closest bonds in the New England Patriots’ locker room.

In 2020, Andrews even joked and said their relationship is “like a marriage.” That marriage was broken up on Tuesday as the Patriots traded Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Andrews went to Georgia and Mason went to Georgia Tech from 2011-14 and they were both drafted by the Patriots in 2015. Both players held down the interior offensive line and Mason’s worst season came when Andrews missed the year due to blood clots.

Following the trade, Andrews posted a farewell Instagram story dedicated to Mason.

The Patriots lost Ted Karras in free agency also and now the offensive line is becoming a position of need.

Top 2015 draft picks now division rivals after Falcons sign Marcus Mariota

The 2015 NFL draft class was headlined by two quarterbacks who consistently topped the boards as the best overall prospects that season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota would alternate as the first- and second-ranked prospects seemingly by the day. Ultimately, Mariota defeated Winston head-to-head in a commanding 59-20 Rose Bowl win. Winston, however, would have the last laugh as he was selected first overall in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Titans would make Mariota the second overall selection.
NFL
Report: Lions to sign CB Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions are making a veteran addition to the secondary. According to a report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Lions are signing free agent cornerback Mike Hughes to a one-year contract. Hughes, 25, spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a first-round...
NFL
