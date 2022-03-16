2022 NBA mock draft roundup: Potential Houston Rockets picks entering March Madness

Photo by Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Best known as March Madness, the annual NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament (bracket) begins on Thursday, March 17. For fans of losing NBA teams, such as the 2021-22 Houston Rockets, there is understandably significant intrigue over the next three weeks.

From an NBA perspective, how prospects perform under the bright lights and against elite competition are among the key variables when it comes to projecting their likely upside at the highest level. Thus, for teams with major draft assets, March Madness is a crucial evaluation period.

In 2022, one of those teams with major stakes in the upcoming NBA draft is the Houston Rockets. Not only do the Rockets (17-51) have the league’s worst record entering Wednesday’s games, but they also have a second first-round pick headed their way from Brooklyn. That pick could be better than expected because the Nets (36-33) have struggled for much of this season with injuries and absences.

It’s possible Brooklyn’s pick could even end up in the lottery, since the Nets would have to make it through the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament just to make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Prior to the start of March Madness, here’s a look at who the latest wave of NBA mock drafts projects the Rockets to select with those two picks (Houston and Brooklyn). When the tournament concludes in early April, we’ll do another roundup for comparison purposes.

Draft lottery odds, if Rockets finish with worst record

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 47.9%

Draft lottery odds, if Nets have best record among non-playoff teams

No. 1: 0.5%

No. 2: 0.6%

No. 3: 0.6%

No. 4: 0.7%

No. 14: 97.6%

Projections for Houston’s own 2022 first-round pick

Sam Vecenie , The Athletic (3/16), No. 1 overall: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer big board (3/16), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (3/16), No. 1: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (3/15), No. 2: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, ESPN (3/15), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Projections for Houston’s 2022 first-round pick via Brooklyn

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer big board (3/16), No. 16: Blake Wesley

(Notre Dame: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (3/16), No. 16: Kennedy Chandler

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (3/15), No. 16: MarJon Beauchamp

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, ESPN (3/15), No. 15: Kendall Brown

(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)