Antrim County, MI

Trial Underway for Woman Accused of Shooting Another Woman at Torch Lake

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
A trial is underway in Antrim County for a woman accused of shooting another woman during an argument at a Torch Lake boat launch last summer.

Lauren Hunter of Missouri faces four charges, including assault with intent to murder and operating while intoxicated.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said a couple was attempting to load their paddleboard last Aug. when Hunter grew impatient and pulled out a gun, firing one shot.

A 20-year-old victim was hit in the arm, but recovered.

Hunter’s trial is set to run through the rest of this week.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com

