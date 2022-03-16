Trial Underway for Woman Accused of Shooting Another Woman at Torch Lake

A trial is underway in Antrim County for a woman accused of shooting another woman during an argument at a Torch Lake boat launch last summer.

Lauren Hunter of Missouri faces four charges, including assault with intent to murder and operating while intoxicated.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said a couple was attempting to load their paddleboard last Aug. when Hunter grew impatient and pulled out a gun, firing one shot.

A 20-year-old victim was hit in the arm, but recovered.

Hunter’s trial is set to run through the rest of this week.